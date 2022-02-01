A sweet video has shown how a woman's five children planned and put together a beautiful surprise birthday party for her

The children all came home at the same time for the first time since 2013, making their mother so happy and emotional

The video has attracted so much admiration online with so many people saying they will do the same for their parents

A mother never expected that she would be able to see all her children home at the same time. But that was exactly what happened on her birthday as all her five children came home.

It was a huge birthday gift for the woman because it was the first time they were staying together since 2013. It was also the first time all her grandchildren will be staying together.

The happy mother cried and hugged her children one after the other. Photo credit: @goodnewsmovement

In the video shared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, the woman was seen hugging her children one after the other as they kept surfacing to surprise her. One of the children who shared the story wrote:

"We pulled off the ultimate birthday surprise for the best mama ever. We got all her children together for the first time since 2013. It was also the first time all of her children and grandchildren have been together. It took months of planning and lots of uncertainty, but it ended up being a great day—complete with family photos to commemorate the occasion."

Instagram users react to emotional video

The sweet video quickly attracted so much attention from those who watched it on Instagram. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@yvettetalks wrote:

"These are the best kind of surprises. My heart overflows with love and warmth. And I wouldn't have put her at 70 years young. She looks much younger than that."

@islandbreezee advised:

"Why so long, what a beautiful sight. Please try yearly, mom is not getting younger."

@mockingbird58 loves the video:

"Love this so much!! None of you will ever regret making those memories!!"

Watch the video below:

