A man has earned the admiration of social media users for treating his ex-wife's current husband to a pleasant surprise

The ex-husband got his former wife's new love sneakers as a way of appreciating the man for looking after his own kids

The ex-hubby also showered encomiums on his kids' stepfather for the fine relationship devoid of rancour that has existed between them

Two men have been hailed on social media as examples of what relationship among divorcees should look like.

One of the men, an ex-husband, appreciated the other, his ex-wife's new husband, in an emotional manner.

He showered encomiums on his ex-wife's current husband

He got him sneakers

The grateful man surprised his kids' stepfather with a pair of sneakers.

In a video shared on Instagram by his ex-wife, the scene opens with the man giving an appreciation speech before his audience of the new husband and kids presumed to be his.

The man with one of his arm in a cast sang the praises of his ex-wife's new man who sat speechless.

The woman's ex showered encomiums on her current husband

He hailed the man for being understanding; for the cordial relationship between them so much that he has access to spend time with his kids with no altercation whatsoever.

After all said and done, he gave the stepfather a parcel containing the sneakers.

The stunned stepfather opened the parcel and got to his feet overwhelmed with emotions before giving his wife's ex a warm hug.

Social media users salute the two men

@_kesha00 said:

"Just make me cry, why don't you! Lol. I ❤️ This. It takes a grown man to acknowledge the love from another man for his children. Hands down to all of ya'll. This is how it should be."

@24runningwater stated:

"Rather see this…than the dude hating and want to fight or kill a guy that’s taking care of his kids. See all the time dudes not doing what they suppose to do while they have been granted a blessing to take care of their family they made, but do something whack. Then when they get left behind be trying to feel some type of way in the chest. That’s realness going on right there..."

@realtwiinstar wrote:

"Shoutout to both of them. Ain't no reason to have drama. At the end of the day they play for the same team, them kids."

@robertbobbyfai opined:

"Phenomenal! A reminder that black men, black fathers should celebrate and be thankful for one another regardless of the family dynamics."

Man celebrates ex-wife on her birthday in emotional fashion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had celebrated his ex-wife on her birthday with a touching message.

Identified as Okuna Nelson, he shared several photos from their traditional and white wedding ceremonies and accompanied it with an interesting birthday post.

Okuna stated that even though she didn't celebrate him on his birthday, he wasn't going to ignore hers.

He reminisced on how he had always wanted to surprise her with a birthday gift. He hinted that he did have the gift but she was nowhere to be found. Okuna went on to pray for her to find a man better than him.

Source: Legit.ng