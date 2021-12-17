Four days ago, Mary Oladejo, emerged as the winner of the 2021 edition of the Miss Oyo State Beauty Contest which is an annual event

After winning the crown, the beauty queen returned home and flew into the warm arms of her widowed mother, Mrs Oladejo

The video capturing the emotionally touching moment has gone viral online as many people have described it as a wonderful reunion between the beauty queen and her visibly proud mum

An emotional video has shown how Mary Oladejo, the new Miss Oyo state was welcomed home by her mother Mrs Oladejo.

Visibly proud and happy, Mrs Oladejo was seen practically running to meet her daughter who has just won a coveted crown.

Mary Oladejo crowned Miss Oyo State, 2021. Credit: Mary Oladejo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mother and daughter were seen in the video holding on and enjoying their victory embrace for a long period. The video was shared on Instagram by popular gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele.

The happy mother said in the video:

"Congratulations! Congratulations! I'm so happy. Thank you Lord, I'm overwhelmingly happy."

Watch the touching video below:

Mary won the Miss Oyo State Beauty Contest, 2021 on Sunday, December 12. She beat 18 other contestants to win the highly coveted crown.

The event was organised by journalist Isaac Brown through his firm Nubian Diamond.

Mary Oladejo took over from outgoing queen Ms Adedoja, daughter of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Nigeria's representative at Miss Universe pays homage to Igbo female masquerade

Legit.ng has previously reported how Maristela Okpala, Nigeria's representative at the 2021 Miss Universe contest, paid homage to a female masquerade from the southeastern part of the country. The masquerade she showcased at the global stage is called Mmanwa.

Ms Okpala revealed that her outfit was made of African beads, stones and crafts. She also said she chose the outfit because the Mmanwa protects women and children against attacks.

She was hailed for showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria on the global stage. The colourful outfit attracted a lot of attention worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng