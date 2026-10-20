The UK government has confirmed it suspended its family reunion route after a significant surge in arrivals placed pressure on local authorities and public services

Iranian nationals and others seeking to join family members in the UK still have access to several alternative immigration routes

Applications submitted before the suspension was put in place continue to be assessed individually by the Home Office

The United Kingdom (UK) government has confirmed that several family visa routes remain available to foreign nationals even after it suspended one key reunion pathway, following a parliamentary question answered on 17 April 2026.

The Home Office said it put the family reunion route on hold in response to a sharp rise in arrivals through that channel, which it said had placed considerable strain on local councils and public services. Despite the suspension, officials made it clear that the measure does not shut the door on family-based immigration to the United Kingdom.

The UK announces the alternative after suspending the family reunion pathway. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK: Who is still eligible to apply

British citizens and those who hold settled status in the UK can still sponsor immediate family members through routes under Appendix FM of the Immigration Rules. The government also confirmed that people already in the UK on most work visas, as well as certain postgraduate student visas, can bring eligible dependants with them.

The parliamentary response specifically mentioned that Iranian nationals can access the full range of currently available UK visa routes. Any application will be assessed in line with standard Immigration Rules requirements.

Cases lodged before the suspension took effect are still being reviewed, with the government saying they are being considered on a case-by-case basis.

UK: What the suspension means in practice

The suspension applies only to the family reunion route, which has seen a notable increase in use in recent years. The federal government framed the move as a pressure-management measure rather than a blanket restriction on family migration.

For those hoping to join relatives in the United Kingdom, the available pathways depend on the applicant's and sponsor's specific circumstances. The family visa route under Appendix FM covers spouses, partners, children, and other close relatives of British citizens or those with indefinite leave to remain.

Read the full parliamentary written answer on the UK Parliament website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced four approved English test providers for foreigners seeking visas.

UK: Family who can enter without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced which family members of a recognised sovereign or head of state can enter the UK without a visa or ETA, and the conditions private servants must meet.

The exemption covers a spouse or civil partner and children under 18 who live in the head of state’s household. But those who qualify cannot settle in the UK permanently or switch to another visa route while there.

Source: Legit.ng