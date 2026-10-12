Australia has published the official annual salary attached to the role of Australian Federal Police Commissioner

The published figure puts the Commissioner's earnings at $816,000, which converts to over N1 billion in Nigerian naira

The disclosure has drawn attention to how much top law enforcement officials in developed countries earn compared to their counterparts elsewhere

Australia has made public the annual salary of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner, revealing a figure that places the country's top law enforcement officer among the highest-paid police chiefs in the world.

According to the published information, the AFP Commissioner earns $816,000 (N1,086,169,440 ) per year.

Australia confirms how much its Federal Police Commissioner receives annually. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Fairfax Media/Matt Jelonek

Source: Getty Images

What the AFP Commissioner's salary means

The Australian Federal Police Commissioner holds the most senior position within the AFP, the country's primary federal law enforcement agency.

The AFP is responsible for investigating crimes of national significance, protecting Australia's interests at home and abroad, and coordinating counter-terrorism operations.

How Australia's top cop pay compares

At $816,000 annually, the Commissioner's pay packet reflects the weight and complexity of the role. Australia's practice of publishing executive remuneration for public institutions is part of a broader culture of government transparency, allowing citizens to scrutinise how public funds are spent on senior leadership.

For context, that annual figure breaks down to roughly $68,000 per month, or approximately N90.5 million at the prevailing exchange rate, figures that are likely to resonate strongly with Nigerian readers familiar with the country's ongoing conversations around public sector wages and the cost of governance.

Australia names 4 countries eligible to join military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had opened its Defence Force recruitment to permanent residents from four countries.

Eligible residents of New Zealand, the UK, the US and Canada can apply to serve in the Australian military without first acquiring Australian citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng