The Nigerian Red Cross Society shared a heartfelt tribute to late Nollywood actor Francis Duru on Friday , October 23 , 2026

The society revealed that Francis Duru had been in active discussions with them about expanding First Aid education across Nigeria

The organisation disclosed that Duru had personally served as a first responder in emergencies and was passionate about saving lives

The Nigerian Red Cross Society has paid an emotional tribute to veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru, who passed away at the age of 57, revealing the depth of his commitment to humanitarian work and the unfinished plans they shared.

In a post on the organisation's Instagram page on Friday, October 23, 2026, the society described Duru not just as a celebrated screen personality but as a genuine friend and advocate for accessible emergency care across the country.

Nigerian Red Cross Society mourns late Nollywood actor Francis Duru. Credit: francis.duru/shutterstock

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru's passion for First Aid

According to the Red Cross, conversations with Duru had taken place just weeks before his death, during which he spoke with great conviction about the value of First Aid training. The organisation noted that he had personally responded to emergency situations and strongly believed that preventable deaths occurred simply because bystanders lacked the basic knowledge to intervene.

"He believed no one should lose their life simply because someone nearby did not know how to help," the society wrote in its tribute.

Nigerian Red Cross opens up on Nollywood actor Francis Duru's selfless support. Credit: francisduru

Source: Instagram

The two had been actively mapping out plans to bring First Aid education to more streets, schools and communities across Nigeria, a vision that will now never be realised together.

Red Cross vows to carry on his legacy

Despite the loss, the Nigerian Red Cross Society made clear that Duru's humanitarian goals would not be abandoned. The organisation pledged to press on with training efforts in his honour, committing to save more lives as a lasting tribute to his legacy.

The society extended its condolences to Duru's wife, Adokiye, their children, and the wider family, asking for God's comfort during what it described as a deeply difficult period.

"Thank you, Francis, for using your voice and influence for humanity. Your passion will live on in every life saved," the tribute read.

Francis Duru was a prominent figure in Nollywood, well known for his roles across numerous Nigerian films. His death marks the loss of not just a beloved actor, but a quiet champion of community welfare who worked beyond the camera to make a real difference.

The Nigerian Red Cross Society's tribute to late actor Francis Duru is below:

Kanayo O. Kanayo mourns Francis Duru

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood veterans Francis Duru and Kanayo O. Kanayo sharing a meal outdoors resurfaced following Duru’s death at the age of 57.

Kanayo had originally posted the clip on TikTok on July 9, 2025, but it began circulating again after news of Duru’s passing following a brief illness emerged.

On October 23, 2026, Kanayo paid tribute to his late colleague on Instagram and TikTok, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most prolific actors and bidding his friend farewell.

Source: Legit.ng