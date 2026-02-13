A live-streamed video call between IShowSpeed and Nigerian fitness influencer Jack Manuel went viral for its humorous exchange

Jack Manuel jokingly scolded Speed for leaving him in Nigeria, sparking a loud and comedic shouting match

The entertaining interaction spread widely online, with viewers praising the duo’s chemistry and comedic energy

A live-streamed video call between American YouTube star IShowSpeed and Nigerian fitness influencer Jack Manuel has gone viral, entertaining viewers with a humorous exchange.

The call, which circulated widely on social media, featured the two high-energy internet personalities engaging in a loud and comedic interaction.

IShowSpeed's video call with Nigerian fitness influencer Jack Manuel stirs reactions. Photo credit: Jack Manuel Fitness/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The virtual meeting was reportedly intended as a follow-up to their previous encounter when Speed was in Nigeria.

While streaming with his millions of fans, IShowSpeed decided to put a call through to Jack Manuel on Instagram.

IShowSpeed links up with Jack Manuel

Jack Manuel, popularly known online as “Nigeria’s angriest and strongest man,” opened the call with dramatic intensity, shouting that he was angry.

He jokingly scolded IShowSpeed for leaving him in Nigeria and not taking him along to the United States.

IShowSpeed, known for his energetic and unpredictable streaming style, matched Manuel’s intensity. He responded loudly and playfully, questioning why Manuel was still upset.

Nigerian fitness influencer Jack Manuel says why he is still angry with IShowSpeed. Photo credit: Jack Manuel fitness/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The exchange quickly escalated into a comedic shouting match, with both personalities leaning into their online personas. At one point, Speed removed his shirt while flexing during the call, while Manuel maintained his signature intense expression.

The interaction blended Jack Manuel’s theatrical anger with IShowSpeed’s explosive reactions. It created a memorable moment that has since been widely shared online.

The video shared on Manuel's Instagram page is below:

Reaction to Jack Manuel and IShowSpeed linkup

Social media users have reacted with amusement, describing the clip as hilarious and praising the duo’s chemistry and entertainment value. Some of the comments are below.

Mistaremi_ wrote:

"MY G to the World… they will hear your name."

ice_bizz said:

"The excitement when Speed said should we call can’t you see."

Bigmurphyz commented:

"He is mad Bcos you didn't give him the 10k$."

Dikings__ wrote:

"Guy try dey compose yourself sometimes. Relax and have a good conversation nor be everything dem dey tell person. Keep Winning."

Jack Manuel tells IShowSpeed he needs money

This comes after the fitness influencer told Speed while he was in Nigeria, that he needed money.

IShowSpeed, speaking to him inside a commercial bus, told Manuel that he should settle down with a woman, but he responded that he preferred the streamer to give him $10,000 (approximately N14 million).

Watch the video below:

IShowSpeed shares what inspired his Africa tour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that IShowSpeed revealed what inspired him to embark on an ambitious 28-day journey across more than 20 African countries.

In a recent interview, the YouTube sensation opened up about his childhood struggles and explained why he had to return to Africa to reconnect with his roots.

Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions after hearing IShowSpeed's heartfelt explanation, praising him for staying true to his African heritage.

Source: Legit.ng