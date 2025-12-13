A female lecturer, who is a project supervisor, shared a post on TikTok disclosing how she marks her students' work

In her now-viral post, she criticised the idea of students using Chat GPT to help with projects and copying everything verbatim

Social media users who came across her post on the platform had varying reactions to her stance about the use of AI

A university lecturer who supervised student projects has shared her pattern of grading academic work.

The 'Gen Z lecturer' uploaded a video showing how she assessed project submissions and addressed the growing reliance on artificial intelligence tools among students.

Female lecturer kicks against copying from Chat GPT

In the video, the lecturer known on TikTok as @Lisa Okoye, noted that she belonged to the younger generation of academics (Gen Z).

She presented herself as someone who understood modern digital tools and the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) but still valued originality.

In the clip, she captured how she reviewed project books, using a red pen to strike through sections she believed relied too heavily on AI-generated material rather than the student’s own thinking.

The lecturer did not completely dismiss the use of artificial intelligence. Instead, her marking style promoted a belief that such tools could serve as a guide rather than a substitute for personal effort.

She left written feedback on the projects to encourage students to rethink how they incorporated AI assistance, stressing that their work needed to retain their individual voice and ideas.

"You are on the right track. Just try to use the Ai in a way that supports your idea so the final work still sounds like you," one of her remarks read.

While sharing the video online, the lecturer noted that she's not against AI usage but can't accept it word for word.

In her words:

"As a Gen Z lecturer supervising projects. Chat GPT can help but I won't accept it word for word. I’m not against the student using em dashes, but in this project it was clear they didn’t understand how or where to use them properly, so I had to remove some to make the work coherent. I understand some people use that style, but for this student project I’m supervising, everything came straight from ChatGPT, he didn’t even bother to rewrite anything."

Reactions as Gen Z lecturer criticises heavy AI usage

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@Omodele Idris said:

"I use dash in my note writing as a student, we all just need to improve our punctuation usage."

@wetuobi said:

"Why did she cancel the reference."

@Mrgram said:

"I understand but that's APA style nau. I don't get why you cancel the whole thing, even though references should be on is own page."

@SI-JAY ROMA said:

"The problem with most students, they do not read, no further research. So they just copy and paste.Using these AI's there are techniques involved, without your lectures knowing you use them to do your work."

@Emperor AB said:

"But does it mean information from chatgpt is wrong? I mean one can literally get information from/via literature review based on previous work."

@Chidera Achinike said:

"Hi teacher. I used 'em dashes' before ChatGPT came out. I also still use Oxford Comma. But I limit the usage now in order not to be perceived as AI."

@Leonard reacted:

"Humanize. And learn how to remove bulletins and even the referencing In medical school here we use Harvard. What style do you guys use?"

@Barbiedollife(RRE) said:

"I do laugh when my student copy word to word from CHatGPT and later add,it's my problem at the end forex assignments can be funny when CHatGPT answered it for you cos the figures will shock you but I dey tell them say Dem correct sha time shall tell they won't look at it again."

@Jimmy Aiden added:

"It’s a very big assumption that using a ( - ) means someone used an AI tool. I use a dash a lot in my daily writing to buttress a point."

