A little girl who functioned as a little bride a wedding has gone viral after social media users saw how she danced

The girl danced so well that she captured the attention of other wedding guests, some of whom used their phone cameras to record her

After the video went viral on TikTok, many dance lovers insisted that the little girl made the wedding lively

A Nigerian girl has attracted social media praise after netizens saw how she danced at a wedding.

The girl's video was shared on TikTok where his energetic dance entertained social media users.

The video was posted by @debbie.dgaf who said she saw the girl at a wedding she attended.

The girl functioned as the little bride at the wedding but what was more visible was the dance steps she displayed.

Debbie said:

"I went to a wedding and the little bride took her job seriously. I’ve not seeing a more active little bride before…her energy was on a 100."

The girl danced so nicely that she attracted the attention of other guests at the wedding.

Many of them admired her dance while others used their phone cameras to record her moves.

The lady said she saw the girl dancing at a wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@debbie.dgaf.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as little bride steals show at wedding

@Tsollybaby said:

"It’s funny but she actually think it’s her wedding same thing my little neice did, wen my elder cousin was getting married she thought it was her wedding, she even invited people."

@Iteee_s said:

"You sure say she nor dey think say na her wedding?"

@nail_tech_in_cotonou said:

"It’s giving ‘no carry my work go outside o."

@Best Fruit Juice In Ilorin said:

"I’m sure she looked forward to the wedding more than the actual bride."

@harnys said:

"She’s dancing because no more beating and shouting."

@lifeofvernice1 said:

"As a retired professional little bride. Little bride is a real job..even more important than the maid of honor...na we dem dey see before the bride, so we gotta set the mood, look pretty and most of all its also our wedding. I retired 20yrs ago."

@Calipha said:

"She join people wey fast and pray for bride and groom to marry."

@Poshchenel said:

"My lil bride has been asking me when is my wedding. I never even see man. She don book lil bride spot n ready pass me. Adaeze. We doing the lil bride soon. I must see man this season."

@necheperpetual0789 said:

"When I was little o did this little bride I didn’t like the Paige boy. Werey no fine and he was just holding holding my hand."

Bride passes away days before her wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a wedding scheduled for Saturday, August 2, 2025, will no longer take place after the wife-to-be tragically lost her life.

Reports say the bride died after she was knocked down by a car while distributing her wedding invitations.

A short video of the bride dancing happily has been released on social media and has moved many to tears.

Source: Legit.ng