In 2018, Imam Abdullahi Abubakar risked his life by saving more than 260 Christians from suspected herdsmen who were on a rampage in a Plateau community

Seven years later, a man visited the imam, whose heroic act earned him recognition from the US Mission in Nigeria and an award from the Christian Association of Nigeria

The man recounted how the imam stood up to the suspected herdsmen and was willing to put his life on the line after hiding the Christians in the mosque and in his house

A content creator, @theafricanhawk, has shared his encounter with Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, the Muslim cleric who saved over 260 Christians from suspected herdsmen in June 2018.

Imam Abdullahi had received an award from the United States government for his bravery and sacrifice.

According to the content creator who shared a video of himself with the imam, the attackers had invaded the Yelwa Gindi Awati community under the Gishishi district of Barkin Ladi local government in Plateau, but the Muslim cleric ensured he saved lives against all odds, despite the religious difference.

He said the imam kept the Christians inside the mosque, and when the attackers, allegedly bandits, confronted him, he refused to let them in and was willing to lay down his life for the Christians.

He noted that the imam's act demonstrated that there are good Christians and Muslims and that Nigerians are good people.

His statement in the video partly read:

"This is Imam Abubakar. He saved over 300 Christians during an attack on his village by bandits. I visited this community called Yelwa Gindi Awati, also known as Yelwa Nna, under the Gishishi District of Barkin Ladi Local Government in Plateau State. During my visit, I met with the Imam who saved these Christians during the bandit attack on the community.

"Imam Abubakar took the Christian Birom people to the mosque and kept them safe inside. When the bandits arrived at the mosque, he refused to let them enter to kill the people who had sought refuge there. Some of the Birom people, unfortunately, were unable to make it to the mosque before the bandits caught up with them, resulting in the deaths of over 80 individuals. However, the Imam managed to save 300 others, keeping some of them in the mosque and others in his own home.

"The bandits, speaking in Hausa, demanded that he bring the people out of the mosque, as they had received information about the Christians hiding there. They also went to his home, threatening to break down the door if he didn’t open it. Imam Abubakar, however, bravely lay on the floor, telling them to kill him first before entering his room to kill the Birom Christians. The bandits repeatedly asked, "Where are the Birom people?"—highlighting the ethnic and religious nature of the attack.

"The Imam, a Fulani man, made an incredible sacrifice for over 300 Christians, showing the humanity that can exist even amid religious and communal tensions. I spent about an hour speaking with him, and it was truly a touching conversation about his selfless actions.

"Despite the religious and communal clashes in the country, there are still good Christians and Muslims. In fact, the majority of Nigerians are good people..."

Man's meeting with Plateau imam stirs reactions

CAN honours Plateau Imam Abdullahi Abubakar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had honoured a Plateau Imam, Abdullahi Abubakar, who risked his life to save over 300 Christians in 2018.

The disclosure was made in a press release signed by the then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, and shared on Facebook by Buhari Sallau.

According to Akande, the cleric received special recognition from CAN during the body’s 45th anniversary.

