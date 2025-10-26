A Nigerian lady said she decided to appreciate her lecturers on the day she did her SIWES defence

According to the lady, her lecturers have been good to her, and she decided to also show them love

She cooked sumptuous jollof rice, packed it neatly and took it to her lecturers to appreciate their hard work

Reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who cooked food for her lecturers.

According to the lady, she has good lecturers and she decided to show them some level of appreciation.

In the video, @janes_cakes_n_creations said she has completed her Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

She decided to cook jollof rice for her lecturers on the day she was doing her SIWES defence.

Jane packed the food neatly and said it was her token of appreciation to the lecturers.

The video is captioned:

"You pull up to your SIWES defence with lunch boxes for your lecturers. Lecturers deserve to enjoy too you know, I have amazing lecturers, and this is just a token to appreciate them for everything they do."

Some people in the comment section said the lecturers might not collect it. But Jane responded and said the lecturers received the food with appreciation.

Reactions as lady shows food she cooked for her lecturers

@DillsUnchained said:

"If this is for SIWES defense what will you now pull up with in your project defense?"

@qoweeyah_04 said:

"Some lecturers won’t collect it from you."

️@Red Flag said:

"If you pass now, who go dey give dem package?"

@A$ said:

"For siwes defense o not final year defense."

@user9464662897510 said:

"Hope you know that in your project defense you’ld be defending/improving what you brought for siwes because you’ll be the main focus…na them go Dey find you,if you never come project defense no go hold…Atassa."

@KYANCHAT said:

"Abeg no vex but Omo you go wait make I defend my own before you cause after that no one can impress them anymore."

@Abuja clothes vendor said:

"The food was delicious you are definitely getting a 5.00CGPA and APC including PDP you can collect first class for your siblings too."

@katobaby said:

"Could have used the time to prepare for your defense."

@royalb19 said:

"Why are you all hating? They are not your lecturers, neither is it you that has given them the food.

Not all lecturers are bad. Well done, dear! This is thoughtful of you."

@Jewelry vendor in Warri said:

"This thing wey una wan start so make una finish am oo. Na una sabi, I done get my BSc already."

Lady shared where she is doing her NYSC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) got posted to a place she did not expect.

According to a video she posted on TikTok, she was posted to the secondary school where she graduated years ago.

She showed how she interacted with the students in the school, which is now her place of primary assignment.

