A Nigerian lady, an entrepreneur, was heartbroken after mistakenly recharging someone else's meter with N300k

According to her, she reached out to Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) for help, but they could not refund her the money

She lamented that the electricity token would be wasted if she did not give it to the owner of the wrong meter she had recharged

A Nigerian braider, @miss_sarahkayy, has lamented online after mistakenly recharging someone else's electricity meter with N300k.

She said she contacted Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) for help in rectifying the mistake, but was told there was nothing they could do about it.

A lady says she recharged someone else's meter by mistake. Photo Credit: @miss_sarahkayy

Source: TikTok

She wrote on TikTok, while sharing a video of herself looking bothered:

"Heartbreak hurts keh?

"I just mistakenly recharge someone else's meter with 300k and IKEDC said they can't refund or re-allocate."

The lady wondered why the system was so rigid, as the electricity token she recharged would be wasted if she didn't give it to the owner of the wrong meter.

"The funniest thing is, the token will waste if I don’t give it out to the owner of the wrong meter number, why is the system so rigid?" she wrote.

A lady mistakenly recharges someone else's electricity meter. Photo Credit: @miss_sarahkayy

Source: TikTok

See her post below:

Electricity units: Lady's mistake triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Big mama💐💙 said:

"This same thing happened at our house my neighbor mistakenly recharge 150k to thier prepaid meter instead of our pumping machine , while we were trying to clear debt on the machine and we went to nepa office they couldn’t reverse it."

Olufunke said:

"It has happened to me before, it was to my neighbour's meter, and the guy refused to refund me. me too I didn't give him token. it hurts like madd."

user6416231281879 said:

"If you're recharging via Bank or any app that enables the purchase of electricity the app always asked to confirm name before inserting Ur pin to enable the transaction."

B.u.n.m.i said:

"Is it bad if you move in with the person with your own airfryer and television till the light finishes?"

judithuzeziadewun said:

"So sorry! Chat me up I have someone that works in NERC Abuja. If they can be of help."

MummyZARA❤️ said:

"Call the person they should provide the number ,this country just useless ,atleast make e refund small."

janedominic0 said:

"Must be Nigeria nothing works , can’t happen in south Africa because they need your cell number to confirm and won’t recharge it ain’t correct."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a nurse had recounted her unpleasant experience after spending N85k on electricity.

Lady who bought N7k light units reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who bought light worth N7k had shared the unexpected units she got.

The lady had purchased the units via OPay and could not believe her eyes when she saw the electricity units.

She said she loaded it to confirm, and indeed, it showed she was given 3041 units. According to her, 3041 units are enough to last her two years without renewal.

Source: Legit.ng