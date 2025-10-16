A Nigerian lady who recently lost her husband has expressed her pain after visiting the mortuary where her husband's body was kept

In a video, she lamented that her husband's corpse was kept in a manner that didn't sit well with her and she complained to the attendant

According to her, she had to quickly make arrangements for a proper care for her late husband and 'settled' the attendant

A Nigerian lady cried out online after visiting the mortuary to check on her late husband's condition.

The bereaved wife was left in pain by the state of her husband's corpse and she vented her pain online.

Widow shares experience after visiting mortuary

The lady, who shared her experience on TikTok under the handle @shugasavingsajo1, disclosed that she had visited the mortuary two days earlier and was dissatisfied with how her husband's body was being handled.

She immediately spoke with the attendant and made arrangements with him for better care.

According to her, the attendant had promised to improve her husband's condition, and she returned to the mortuary to verify if the necessary steps had been taken.

She explained that she had to make special arrangements for her husband's care and also 'settled' the attendant.

Speaking further, she lamented the poor state of her husband's body, stating that she was not impressed with how his body was kept at the mortuary.

She expressed her exhaustion and frustration with the situation, noting that it had been challenging for her.

In her words:

"I am visiting the mortuary today to check on my husband's condition. I was there the day before yesterday and wasn't satisfied with how he was being kept, so I spoke with the attendant and made arrangements for his care. I am going back to see if they have improved the conditions as promised. Today again is visiting day at the mortuary so I'm going there to go and visit my husband again, my late husband.

"The condition they kept him there, omo, I'm not impressed at all at all. He's not in good condition there, so I have to settle the guy that usually takes care of him there. So I have to go back today again, because today is visiting day. We normally visit on Monday and Wednesday, so I went there on Monday, so I want to go again today to go to the mortuary to go and know if they have kept him in good condition. So I'm heading to that place. Omo, it's not easy. I'm just tired of everything, eh, I'm just tired."

Reactions as widow laments after visiting mortuary

TikTok users encouraged and consoled her in the comments section.

@Double_Jenny wholesales said:

"Omo I can’t enter ohh , I lost my husband a year I don’t think I can face such."

@pūrêlove7173 said:

"I'm really feeling for you may God console you. May God give you heart to endure everything will be fine. God is your strength."

@user3569598204918DitaKecy said:

"Nne, U are strong to do this, With all the make up, ear ring and lashes. It's well. When I lost my husband, I did not see road to talk."

@nwanyimma4 said:

"I wonder how people make such video when they are grieved. Odikaegwu."

@Odibeze@11 added:

"Take hrt Nne."

