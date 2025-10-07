A Nigerian lady broke down in tears while recounting the unfortunate incident that happened during her wedding period

The bride, who shared a tearful video of herself on TikTok under the handle @julietblessing89, recounted the sorrowful ordeal.

She had however proceeded with the wedding ceremony despite the unfortunate situation.

According to the bride, the accident caused injuries to some of the victims, while others escaped unharmed.

However, those who weren't injured reportedly returned home in a state of anger and pain.

Speaking further, the bride noted that her ability to stay strong against all odds was due to her parents' strong belief in God.

She stated that her 'village people' were alert to destroy her wedding, but her family was well prepared to make the incident successful.

The incident did not stop her from celebrating her special day, as she still tied the knot with the love of her life.

In a video, tears rolled down her cheeks as she recounted the incident that had unfolded at a special time of her life.

Shedding light about the gravity of the accident, she praised God that everyone involved in the accident survived, although some sustained injuries.

She narrated:

"A day before my wedding my brother and his friends coming to east for my marriage had accident which some haven't recovered till today. Those that didn't have injury went back angrily. My village people was at alert but we went prepared. The God my patent serve doesn't sleep and I saw it. Nobody died. Dat alone is a testimony dat our God is good."

Reactions trail lady's story about ghastly accident

TikTok users encouraged the heartbroken lady in the comments section of her video.

@myfave0012 said:

"Thank God nobody died."

@TèMíDàYò wrote:

"Thank God. Devil is a lier."

@valexcharleschino said:

@CODED said:

"Congratulations on your wedding."

@Sylvester reacted:

"Congrats, your home is blessed."

@LoVE reacted:

"Congrats bby, ur new is blessed."

See the post below:

