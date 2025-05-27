A Nigerian lady shared how she and her sister missed their train in Lagos because they arrived late

According to her, before they could get to the station, the train had taken off, as there was no African time

She noted that the train doesn't usually wait as it takes off and time, and anyone who is late misses out

Many are reacting to a video of a Nigerian lady who narrated how she and her sister missed their train in Lagos.

In a video, the lady said she and her sister were supposed to travel by train, but unfortunately, they arrived late.

The lady said she and her sister arrived late at the Alagomeji Train Station. Photo credit: TikTok/Temidayo and Getty Images/aapsky.

Source: UGC

According to the lady identified on TikTok as Temidayo, their journey was supposed to commence from the Alagomeji Train Station.

However, they did not make it to the station on time, and the train had moved before they got there.

She said there was no 'Nigerian time' as the train does not wait for passengers who are late.

Her words:

"When I say Nigerian time doesn't work for Lagos train stations, this is what I mean. So, I'm at the Alagomeji Train Station, and honestly, I was today's years old when I learnt that if you missed your train, you can't like top up. You know when you miss your flight, you pay like 70, and then the flight is rescheduled, but for the train, we can't. So, we missed the train for 8 O'clock, this morning, my sister and I. And then we asked them 'when is the next train leaving?' They said 1pm. Can we still like top up or pay some sorts of fee just to go with the 1pm train? And they said no! The ticket for the train we missed in the morning is gone. To think we were only about 10 mins late because of sudden road blocks."

Temidayo said she and her sister were only 10 minutes late at the station. Photo credit: TikTok/Temidayo.

Source: TikTok

See the video below:

Reactions as lady misses her train

@Ayo Mayor said:

"It’s normal… if you miss your train you book another one even in Europe."

@Mac said:

"It's crazy. The system currently looks like it is designed to rip us without any option - some factors may be responsible though. But it will improve with time. Nice edifice though."

@King said:

"In China, you can reschedule it to the next available train but it has to be the same day, the same station and the same type of train. It’s only valid for 24 hours."

@shoptola._ said:

"They won’t even wait for you if they see you running to catch up with the train….the way I ran on a particular day and the men at the door kept laughing and said “you better don’t disturb yourself”….we were literally still looking at the train on the other side and boom, it was gone!"

Man overpays taxi driver

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who took a taxi ride wanted to pay the driver, but he made a mistake and paid more than necessary.

Social media influencer, Sir Dickson, said he was supposed to transfer N5,700 to the taxi driver, but he sent N57,000 by mistake.

According to him, the honest taxi driver refunded the money to him, and he decided to give him N17,000 as a gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng