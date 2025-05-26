A Nigerian lady said her father is dead, and she wondered if his dogs were aware of what had happened to their master

According to the lady, from the day the man was taken to the hospital, his dogs started coming to where he used to stay to look for him

She said even after he passed on, the dogs did not stop coming around to the balcony where they stay and bark

A Nigerian lady shared the relationship between her late father and his dogs.

The lady shared the story on Facebook, noting that her father had died and left his two pet dogs behind.

Kelechi said her father's dogs behaved as if they knew of his absence. Photo credit: Facebook/Kelechi Ihunanya Amadi.

Source: Facebook

In her post, Kelechi Ihunanya Amadi said she did not know if the dogs sensed the death of her father.

She said the two pets would usually come to the balcony where her father used to stay, to look for him.

This was after he was taken to the hospital, and they did not see him for a while.

Her words:

"I wonder if my father's dogs have realized that he's no more. The morning after my dad was hospitalized, his dogs, Captain and Puppy, came to the parlour upstairs to look for him, which was usual whenever someone other than him opened the main door in the morning. If he was the one that opened the main door, they'd begin their play-play ritual with him. But that morning, they didn't see him when they came upstairs. His bedroom and the balcony, where he usually stayed, were locked as well. I watched the dogs as they stood in the parlour, looking and sniffing around in confusion, for it was unusual for their master to be absent."

Kelechi said the dogs usually barked whenever they heard footsteps approaching.

She noted:

"The subsequent mornings, the dogs would come upstairs and, not seeing their master still, lie in the darkness on the parlour floor. Whenever they heard footsteps approaching, which was typically one of us at home, they would begin to growl. I think they felt a sense of duty to protect their master's den by warding off intruders pending his return. The first few days, I'd Iet them be and turn back when they growled at me. But they soon began defecating on the parlour floor, probably because they didn't want to leave their self-assigned sentinel post unnecessarily. So I began shooing them whenever they came upstairs. But that didn't deter them much. At the slightest opportunity, they'd still come upstairs and lie down in front of my father's bedroom door. I wonder if they have sensed somehow that their master will never return home."

The lady suggested the dogs may have noticed her father's absence. Photo credit: Facebook/Kelechi Ihunanya Amadi.

