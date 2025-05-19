A Nigerian lady shared a video of what happened when she went to a supermarket to take pictures

According to the video, she broke bottles of drinks at the supermarket, and she showed shards of bottles on the floor

It is not clear if the supermarket asked her to pay for the drinks she broke, but she said she had paid for everything that was damaged

A Nigerian lady who went to a supermarket to take photos shared a video of the unfortunate incident that happened.

According to the video, while she was taking pictures, she accidentally broke bottles of drinks in the supermarket.

The lady accidentally broke the drinks and also paid for them. Photo credit: TikTok/@mercy_naturals.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted, @mercy_naturals said she was taking pictures, and the bottles of drinks broke.

She said:

"You went to a supermarket to take pictures and mistakenly broke their drinks."

Though it was an accident, Mercy said she had paid for all the damage she caused in the supermarket.

She said:

"Yess I paid for them all."

The video showed shards of bottles on the floor. The drinks she broke appear to be Stout, and it could be seen on the floor.

The lady said she paid for the drinks she broke at the supermarket. Photo credit: TikTok/@mercy_naturals.

Source: TikTok

A lot of people who said the video said Mercy was lucky that the drinks she broke were ordinary beer and not expensive drinks such as Azul and Hennessy.

Others said she was lucky that she had the money to pay for the damages.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady accidentally breaks bottles of drinks at supermarket

@Miss.ann said:

"How did they know the amount of drinks you broke."

@Wildflower said:

"Imagine say na azul or henesssy."

@thayor said:

"What if you had no money, and all you had was locked in savings."

@TIMTIM’S BUKA said:

"Supermarket na photo studio? To take pictures ke."

@The Rhythm said:

"Lucky you didn’t break something expensive if not dem go give you polo wear."

@ola babe said:

"You pay Abi you know pay."

@Vanessa said:

"Moral lessons: if you dey go snap picture make sure money Dey your account."

@iamcharity234 said:

"You get luck say nor be expensive drinks."

@Loner said:

"Omo I saw you today at orji fly over with your friend you Carri your wig for hand."

@Chioma said:

"What if you no get money at that moment, what will you na do?"

@priceless said:

"You get luck say na stout. Wetin you for talk."

@abikzbeautyempire2 said:

"I Dey put my pikin hand inside wrapper make he no go drag azul."

@Apunawu Nwa said:

"You get luck say na beer u break."

@Rukky wealth said:

"What if nah whine before you are lucky."

@Aderinsola said:

"Thank God say no be azul."

Lady wears her cousin's clothes to the market

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady said she decided to wear her cousin's jersey to the market, but when she got there, she saw many people wearing the same outfit as her.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady showed the red sleeveless jersey she wore to the village market.

A lot of TikTok users who saw the video wondered if people from her village were basketball players.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng