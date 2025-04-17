Lady Who Got N900k From Boyfriend To Buy iPhone Uses Money To Open Hair Dressing Salon
1 min read
- A Nigerian man said he gave his girlfriend N900k to buy an iPhone but she used the money for something else
- According to the man, his girlfriend has used the money to open a hairdressing along instead of buying an iPhone
- A video trending on social media showed the man and his girlfriend in the hairdressing along she opened
Source: Legit.ng
Authors:
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 10 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.
Tags: