A man in Australia has received an artificial heart implant which was developed to help people with heart failure

The man, who is in his 40s suffered heart failure and was due to receive a donor human heart before the artificial heart was tested on him

The device, called BiVACOR helped the man to live another 100 days before a donor human heart became available for him

Medical doctors in Australia successfully tested an artificial heart called BiVACOR on a human patient.

The patient, who declined to be identified suffered from heart failure in his 40s and he was waiting for a donor heart.

The patient, who declines to be identified survives with the artificial heart for 100 days. Photo credit: Getty Images/ dragana991 and BiVACOR. Man's image for illustration only.

Before a donor heart became available, the man was implanted with the BiVACOR device which helped pump blood throughout his body the same way as a human heart.

He is the first person in the world to walk out of a hospital with a total artificial heart implant and who stayed alive with it for that length of time.

He lived with the device for over 100 days before he received a human heart in March 2025.

The BiVACOR was invented by Dr Daniel Timms who is from Queensland, Australia.

It is the world’s first implantable rotary blood pump that can act as a complete replacement for a human heart.

The BiVACOR uses magnetic levitation technology to replicate the natural blood flow of a healthy heart, helping the recipient to maintain bodily functions.

Dr Daniel Timms holds the BiVACOR artificial heart which he invented. Photo credit: BiVACOR.

However, it is still in its early stages of development and can only act as a stopgap before a real human heart is donated and implanted.

Experts share their views on BiVACOR artificial heart

The patient, who is from Australia was implanted with the device on November 22 at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

The surgery took six hours and it was led by the cardiothoracic and transplant surgeon Paul Jansz.

Jansz said he was privileged to be part of the historic transplant.

He said:

“We’ve worked towards this moment for years and we’re enormously proud to have been the first team in Australia to carry out this procedure."

Prof Chris Hayward, a cardiologist at St Vincent Hospital said the BiVACOR is going to transform the treatment of heart failure, worldwide.

His words:

“The BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart ushers in a whole new ball game for heart transplants, both in Australia and internationally. Within the next decade, we will see the artificial heart becoming the alternative for patients who are unable to wait for a donor heart or when a donor heart is simply not available.”

