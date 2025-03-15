A dedicated Nigerian farmer faced a tough challenge in securing his farm, so he fenced it to keep goats away

After stopping the ruminating animals, the man battled another issue of dealing with constant theft of his plantain

Pieces of advice poured in after the man revealed he has been saving for a CCTV to install on the farm

A young Nigerian farmer has made a TikTok video to share the challenges he has been having on his plantation.

The man said that when goats started eating and disrupting his crops, he fenced his land to stop the trespassing.

Farming in Nigeria

Just when he thought his troubles had stopped, his plantain started going missing in leaps and bounds.

He (@farmer.dery) cried out and said he needed a security camera to monitor the farm and catch whoever was causing him the loss.

The farmer filmed his property to show people how his fence made a good parameter around his farmland.

During the video, he was seen vehemently complaining to a neighbour over the fence and talking about how the fence has stopped the theft happening on his farm.

Securing farmland in Nigeria

Many people in his comment section told him how getting a security camera would not be the fix-all solution to all his farm challenges.

While some asked him to go spiritual, others said that he should install a bell to scare any trespassing movement on the property.

Apart from stealing his plantain, the man said that they also carted his generator used on the farm.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

JOSFAV FARMS said:

"Camera is not the solution, just tie red cloth and fresh palm leaves on a very old cutlass."

Echoke_123 wondered:

"Why share security info on social media!? what if the thief is watching now !!?"

Luvoowoodworks advised:

"Ring doorbell is only 15 usd why making it sound like you need to save for it."

Sokyjeff said:

"You need to employ security just for night shift.. camera won't do much..."

Ken Bruno asked:

"Why can't put a security man that can garde ur farm, you will be paying him monthly."

FRANK FX MONEY said:

"Ok I don hear nor I goh come dey wear invisible clothes so you nor fit seee me."

somtee52 promise advised on getting a dog:

"Bro get a German Shepard or a cane corso they no born the person papa well."

Eat healthy in Abuja/Nasarawa said:

"Oga camera nah waste of time we Africans don't tamper with tradition. just go to your root the person will caught once he harvest and eat the plantain the Belly will swell up till the person confess."

