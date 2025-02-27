A Nigerian MC has been trending online over his amazing gesture towards a bride on her wedding day

A Nigerian master of ceremonies (MC) has been trending online after he selflessly handed over his suit to a bride as a makeshift umbrella during a downpour on her wedding day.

The heartwarming gesture was captured on camera and later shared on TikTok by the excited MC.

In the video posted via his TikTok account @mcdesaint1, the bride, visibly touched by the kind act, repeatedly expressed her gratitude to the master of ceremonies.

His heartwarming sacrifice on her wedding day when the sudden heavy downpour caught her off guard left her emotional.

Without hesitation, he had removed his suit jacket and handed it over to her to use as a makeshift umbrella, shielding her from the rain.

The video, however, elicited mixed reactions from viewers, with some praising the master of ceremonies for his thoughtfulness and others criticising him for what they perceived as an overstep.

A section of commentators argued that it was the groom's responsibility to protect his bride, rather than the master of ceremonies.

One commentator noted that the groom's inaction during the incident was striking, given the master of ceremonies' willingness to sacrifice his attire for the bride's comfort.

Others, however, defended the groom, suggesting that he may have been taken aback by the sudden rainstorm.

In his caption accompanying the video, the MC revealed that the bride's heartfelt appreciation had left him emotional, and that he was driven by a passion for delivering exceptional service to those he worked with.

"And Mrs Asiedu got me emotional by repeatedly calling me 'my MC'. I do this with passion and love for my clients. Thank you Gmliveweddings for capturing this priceless moment in the rain," he said.

Reactions as MC sacrifices suit during wedding

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the trending video.

@Adofo Jnr said:

"Never wow good job bro."

@soldout2020 reacted:

"What man do man?"

@sexyfrankly22 said:

"Wow God bless you."

@Piesie Gifty said:

"Aww u do well."

@abenabella23 said:

"Wow that's so thoughtful of you."

@NanaK said:

"I was expecting the groom to that. Anaaaaa."

@AlphaNOA Enterprise said:

"This is a real hustler. we see the problem, we fix the problem. forget."

@NanaK reacted:

"Wow. This MC will get more deals ooooo."

