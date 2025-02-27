After saving in her piggy bank for three months, content creator Marahchi has shown her followers how much she got

According to Marahchi, she had been saving money in her piggy bank since November 2024 to buy an iPhone 16 Pro Max

Many internet users were blown away after seeing the wads of dollars and naira notes she saved up

A content creator Amarachi Okoh, popularly known as Marahchi or Ada Igbo Nile, has shown netizens her savings after breaking her piggy bank.

Marahchi informed her 468k TikTok followers that she had been saving up money to purchase an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Marahchi said she had been putting money in the piggy bank since November 2024, and after three months she broke it.

"Do you think my money is enough?" Marahchi asked her followers as she arranged the wads of naira notes, in a video she posted.

She also flaunted dollar notes along with her arranged naira notes and left her followers guessing the total.

The amount she saved up amazed her followers.

Watch her video below:

People react to lady's savings

Israel Jacobs said:

"If a celebrity like u can saved up with a saving box, why can't others learn from u. dem dey find miracle money. once they see money help me with this go choke 4 dm."

EVERYTHING NURSE KOKO said:

"This is what I was doing until someone unscrewed it and took my money !! Wicked people that I trusted."

Verified loner 🥹👻 said:

"Nah because of your video I closed my shop ooo. I no wan hustle again."

Delta Boy said:

"U for leave am till December so you’ll buy 17 pro max."

iferah's world said:

"I started saving this January to buy wig this Easter but i don open am collect the 26k wey i don save go buy food chop.na who dey alive dey save."

CjackAutos said:

"All this money wey you pick for club..or you get shop, how do you get all this different domination."

oma said:

"I don start again this year by the grace of God I no go open am till xmas 😂😂😂last year I use more than 5 saving box, once I broke I go go break am."

ITALIAN🎵🎤 said:

"All of una go just take time squeeze money and put it in savings box just for content like you actually saved it … I wonder how people would actually believe this."

Lady breaks piggy bank after 10 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown how much she got after breaking her piggy bank.

After 10 months of saving, the lady admitted she was scared she might not see any money in the piggy bank.

Her sister and family members had a big job counting the money. The woman joked about buying a house or a G Wagon with it.

Source: Legit.ng