Trump considering 'alternatives' to Boeing for Air Force One contract
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Donald Trump said Thursday his administration was "looking at alternatives" to Boeing following delays in delivering two new models of the US presidential Air Force One plane.
"I'm not happy with Boeing," the president told reporters aboard his current jet. "We're looking at alternatives because it's taking Boeing too long."
The US aerospace giant agreed in 2018 to supply two 747-8 planes by the end of 2024 for $3.9 billion -- both ready to transport whoever occupied the White House at that time.
But a subcontractor went bankrupt and the coronavirus pandemic disrupted production, forcing Boeing to push back the delivery date to 2027 and 2028.
Trump said he was open to buying planes "from another country" but would not consider Boeing's European rival Airbus to build the jets.
Air Force One is a highly customized plane that includes high-tech communication facilities, a medical bay, and a defense system.
The current Air Force One jets face rising maintenance costs and use parts that are increasingly obsolete.
Trump's comments are the latest blow to embattled Boeing, which reported an $11.8-billion loss last year.
The company continues to experience a hit from a more than seven-week labor strike that shuttered two major assembly plants.
Boeing's performance was also marred by a troubled flight in January 2024 when a 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing after the plane suffered a mid-flight blowout of a window panel.
Following that incident, Boeing faced intensified scrutiny from US air regulators and slowed output.
Boeing is also suffering from legacy fixed-cost defense contracts that have led to losses for the company.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.