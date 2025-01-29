Sony names new CEO in management reshuffle
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Japanese electronics and entertainment giant Sony Group said Wednesday that it has promoted Hiroki Totoki to chief executive officer as part of a wider management reorganisation.
Totoki, 60, joined in 1987 and is currently Sony's chief operating officer, finance chief and president.
From April 1, he will succeed Kenichiro Yoshida, who will remain chairman, Sony said in a statement.
It also announced "changes to its management structure to clarify management roles according to their responsibilities for the management of the entire Group or of each business".
This includes the appointment of Hideaki Nishino as president and CEO of the video games division and the designation of the heads of each division as a "Chief Officer", it said.
Yoshida and Totoki have overseen a greater focus on content -- PlayStation games, anime, music and movies -- which has helped Sony boost revenues and profits, Bloomberg News reported.
"At our Corporate Strategy Meeting in May of last year, we newly announced our 'Creative Entertainment Vision,' which outlines where we want Sony to be in 10 years," Totoki said in the statement.
"Together with our employees, creators, partners, and our new leadership team, I will work to create a bright future filled with a boundless sense of Kando," he said, referring to a Japanese concept of deriving enjoyment from creativity.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.