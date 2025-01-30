A lady has described living in Lekki, one of the most prestigious cities in Lagos state, as overrated

She came to the conclusion after living in the area for 18 months and shared a lingering problem she experienced

The lady said she was moving out of Lekki and added that she was certain she won't miss the area one bit

A lady, Chantel Netimah, has informed her followers on TikTok about her decision to move out of Lekki area of Lagos.

In a TikTok video, she gave netizens a sneak peek of her Lekki apartment and shared why she would be leaving after just 18 months.

According to Chantel, living in Lekki is overrated and she was certain she won't miss anything about the place.

"Living in lekki is overrated! It’s vibes and inshallah. I most certainly don’t miss this place at all. Thank God for new beginnings," she wrote.

Her Lekki experience

Shedding light on what informed her decision, Chantel said she never had clean water in Lekki and relied on sachet water to do her laundry, bath and other things.

"...18 months of living in this house and I didn't see clean water for one day. In the entire 18 months, I was buying pure water every single week to wash, to take my bath, to cook, to clean. It just becomes so ridiculous.

"So, it is actually time to move out..." she said.

People react to lady's video

Omalicha said:

"I only stay on the island temporarily whenever I have work to do over there then immediately run back to my mainland😂 during my stay there I always don’t feel."

AYOMIDE EMMANUEL said:

"My friend living on the island pays 1.7 per annum for mini flat light bill won finish baba😂 pure water every 2 days 😂all cos I’m living in lekki😂 he don go back to square 1."

Hotter_heater said:

"It’s so overrated, I’ve treated my water but it’s never clear like the one in my parent house on the mainland. I use pure water to cook. Can’t move out cause it’s my house."

adaugoooooo said:

"This is my sign to move to the mainland. I need a good agent in the main land. And please recommend a good place to live in the mainland."

laurel038 said:

"It’s funny how people always claim island has one of the worst waters but I can categorically point out some places on the mainland with terrible iron water."

Skipper said:

"From a room and parlour in ikate to a 2 Bedroom flat in ikotun all ensuite even with visitors toilet and bathroom, above all food is ridiculously cheap here!"

medmarshal said:

"Been in Lagos for 10 months on the Island too and I’ve also been using pure water for everything, but I don’t really know much about the mainland, don’t know if I can live there coming from Abuja."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who pays N4.8 million for her apartment in Lekki had shown off her abode.

Lady regrets moving to Lagos Island

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had said her biggest regret was pushing her husband to move them to Lagos Island.

She said her husband made huge money from a contract which turned their fortune around and he gave in to her pressure to move their family to Lekki Phase 1.

A month after they relocated, she said her once-happy-marriage went bad as her husband began clubbing, keeping late nights and even putting a password on his phone, unlike him.

