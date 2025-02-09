A man said one of the best decisions taken by the US President, Donald Trump was to end citizenship by birth

According to the man, politicians in Africa are abusing the privilege by making sure their children are born in the USA

He said the decision by Donald Trump to end citizenship by birth through his executive order was the right thing to do

A man said it is good that President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end citizenship birth in the USA.

The man was reacting to the plethora of executive orders signed by the president since taking office less than a month ago.

The man said Trump was right to ban citizenship by birth. Photo credit: TikTok/@55roderick4 and Getty Images/ Andrew Harnik.

He said one of the best decisions the president took was to order the stoppage of citizenship by birth.

The man identified on TikTok as Rody alleged that politicians in Africa were abusing the privilege.

He said African politicians were in the habit of taking their wives abroad to give birth whenever they were pregnant.

According to him, ending the whole thing would put a stop to the abuse of the process by politicians who have a lot of money to travel abroad.

Roddy said:

"I'm extremely happy with Donald Trump's administration. The greatest thing Donald Trump did for me and many other poor African people is to stop birthright citizenship in America. I found out that the only people who are not happy with that executive order are our African politicians."

Watch the full video below:

Reactions as man says he likes Donald Trump

@SEMASASA said:

"African politicians are only interested in amassing illicit wealth at the expense of poor citizens. Trump should forfeit all their wealth stashed in the US. A bunch of greedy leaders."

@stanwere610 said:

"Their stash should be channelled through reputable organisations as agricultural aid."

@Osée Fils said:

"Trump doesn't care about Africa."

@Julio Cesar said:

"African politicians are all egoistic and self-centred individuals."

@Mo said:

"What about the millions of people that are affected by this executive order that are not politicians or relatives of politicians? The majority suffer for the crime of the few."

@its john said:

"That's true brother Rody."

