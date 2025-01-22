A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her biological father who gets scared whenever she's about to step out

In a video, she subtly asked her father questions to know why he behaved that way and the caring father explained his reason

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A video has surfaced online, showing a Nigerian father's deep concerns for his daughter's safety and well-being.

The father looked worried as his daughter prepared to step out in an appealing outfit, prompting her to probe the reasons behind his anxiety.

Lady shows off her overprotective father Photo credit: @norawobo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Dad worries over beautiful daughter

The daughter, who shared the video on TikTok under the handle @norawobo, subtly questioned her father about his behaviour.

As the father explained his motivations, it became clear that his primary concern was the potential risks his daughter might face in the outside world.

Specifically, he expressed his fear of her falling prey to men who might seek to take advantage of her.

According to him, he also didn't want her to fall into wrong hands and get attracted to men who don't have enough money to care for her.

In his words:

"I don't want you to go out. I don't want you to fall into wrong hands. All these men without money."

While sharing the video on TikTok, the young lady wondered if her father was going to get married to her since he was being overprotective.

"My dad gets really scared whenever he sees me ready to step out. You don't want me to go out? Is it you that will marry me?" she asked.

Reactions as lady displays dad's behaviour

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Gina merit said:

'He's insecure. He know wetin him day do wen he day young."

@Empire fashion stated:

"Moral na who no get money be the wrong hand."

@IYKEMAN PROPERTIES said:

"After u useless people daughters during ur young age, u don't want dem to do the same to your daughter. She can only meet the right man if only u did not do bad to people's daughter wen u were young."

@Nwachi Obilo said:

"Your dad and obasajo na brothers, them resemble."

@ystrata commented:

"Your dad will be a good father in law."

@chioma_focus said:

"Seeing ur father am so jealous. This is how my father will hold that bag and his umbrella will be inside. My father is in the mortuary."

@Treaty's Treats commented:

"Your dad is behaving exactly like my dad including d way he ask of d gate key n how he carry dat umbrella n tries telling d time to be bk home."

@RiRi_Ocee said:

"Keep updating us on this daddy-daughter content. I feel like I’m watching myself and my daddy too! I love my old man so much and he is obsessed with me. God keep them for us in sound health."

@Emmanuel added:

"The fact he listens to the daughter and handle the umbrella well when she complained really shows he's a good father."

Loving father melts hearts online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video captured a unique display of love and affection between a father and his daughter as he made his baby girl’s hair.

The delightful scene showcased a devoted father tending to his daughter's hair while she watched her favourite cartoon on a mobile device.

