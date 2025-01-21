A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing what she saw on her electrician's WhatsApp status

According to the lady, she decided to check his status for the first time, only to come across the unexpected video he posted

Social media users who came across the video on the platform were left in stitches as they reacted to the electrician's post

A Nigerian lady's post about her electrician's WhatsApp status update has left social media users in stitches.

The lady, who had never checked her electrician's status before, was taken aback by the unexpected video she found.

Nigerian lady displays electrician's WhatsApp status. Photo credit: @mena_interiors/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays electrician's WhatsApp status

In the video shared on TikTok by @mena_interiors, the electrician stood in a brightly lit room with his face obscured by the intense glow.

The unusual setting and the electrician's serious demeanour in the video sparked funny comments from viewers, with some joking that he was the "light of the world".

"POV: You viewed your electrician's WhatsApp status for the first time", the lady captioned the video.

Reactions as lady displays electrician's WhatsApp status

The post quickly gained traction on TikTok, with many users sharing jokes about the electrician's unusual status update.

@Onyibabyy said:

"And God said let there be light and there was light na your electrician take am serious pass."

@Beloved said:

"Any small thing, I know I know I know that you hate me."

@Papitu_gh wrote:

"He dey Avatar world. He wan talk with the spirit of Ewa."

@Miss Jackson commented:

"This is what the song, “oh I’m surrounded by your light” meant."

@Whytanny said:

"Blinding lights Abi wetin The Weekend sing."

@Browncookie reacted:

"Na him be all that glitters."

@summa said:

"Na him hold light at the end of the tunnel."

@Maxis said:

"No better advertisement than that."

@Dora said:

"Him go fix light for heaven."

@Crystal_xo reacted:

"Rapture don take place??"

@ford commented:

"Which one be say him future bright pass your own."

@Bon appetite cakes asked:

"Watin be this?"

@ur love(marvy) said:

"Na him be all that glitters na him still be the gold."

@Pearl Elsie stated:

"Don’t know what I was expecting but definitely not this."

@Alonso said:

"So what's wrong with him showcasing lights."

@Self love added:

"Shine bright like a diamond."

@sulaiii said:

"Abi rapture don sound and we no know? Them no advice this electrician coz which kind post be this. Camera even blur."

@jumokeee reacted:

"Lmao who give my uncle phone o. This one pass my power. How person go upload this kind thing."

@octavia_amarachi said:

"Light of the world."

@itz_zackii added:

"He is there to brighten up your day."

Watch the video below:

Man posts his photo on girlfriend's status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was left heartbroken after uploading his picture on his girlfriend's WhatsApp status.

In a viral video, the girl was seen sleeping on the bed when he took her phone and opened her WhatsApp account.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng