A heartwarming reunion between a fashion designer and her mentor has captured the hearts of many online.

The designer, who recently visited her former teacher in Ile-Ife, was overwhelmed with emotion as she reunited with the woman who laid the foundation for her success in the fashion industry.

Woman appreciates mentor in fashion designing

In the video, the designer known on TikTok as @mochelle01, revealed that she trained under her mentor's guidance after completing her undergraduate studies.

She had been waiting to embark on her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme at the time.

Her mentor, affectionately referred to as "Iya farouk", had not only taught her valuable skills in tailoring but had also demonstrated kindness, hard work, and a willingness to share knowledge.

The reunion, which took place nine years after the designer had completed her training, was a joyous occasion for both parties.

The designer, accompanied by her husband, was warmly received by her mentor, who was visibly happy to see her former student.

According to the designer, her success in the fashion industry was linked to the skills and values she had acquired during her time under her mentor's guidance, including a strong work ethic and a willingness to share knowledge.

In her words:

"POV: You visited your boss that you learnt tailoring from in Ile-Ife after nine years. We call her “Iya farouk”. I went to learn from her after my undergraduate studies while waiting for NYSC. This woman is so smart and very very nice. She treated me really well and was always interested in my “relationship matters” back then that is why I decided I was going to visit her with my husband when we went to my hometown for my wedding.

"As it is obvious, she was soo happy to see me. I mean, i felt really really great seeing her too after all these years. She is one of the foundation of my fashion design success because asides from the free hand shortcuts I learnt from her, her hardworking spirit is top notch! I picked that from her to be sincere, and then she doesn't hoard knowledge! What a wonderful woman!Definitely going back there to see her again soon."

Reactions as tailor appreciates mentor

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Mrs. Asante asked:

"Can one get car from Idumata market to ile epo market?If yes how many minutes or hours will the car take to reach there?"

@OLORI ADEJOBA said:

"Waooo this is mummy Farouq at OJA Ife opposite olofin microfinance bank Good Tailor."

@Fashion designer in fagba said:

"Hmmm this is why upgrade is a must the difference is clear God bless all tailor. E no easy."

@Demi said:

"My own oga way reach me work no even wait to do freedom for me before she passed on."

@VERA_Sharp said:

"Opposite Olofi community bank, enuwa na she Dey sew all my family clothes as at 2006."

@SIT_Signature said:

"Aunty Iyanuoluwa Olatunji. Don't know if you can remember me. Nice seeing you again."

@graceadebisi said:

"80% of people cannot relate with their boss. Mend your ways today, its the secret to success."

@Rachel commented:

"I will visit my boss on day too in modakeke by God grace even I don't do the tailoring again I will still visit her."

@Oladepo Temilola Aderiyike added:

"I thought she was used in a movie ile odun."

@shallyherself10 added:

"Her shop is in front of olofin micro finance bank."

Watch the video below:

