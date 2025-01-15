A new student who had just resumed studies at the university went to a class that was not his own, and he was spotted out

The lecturer in the class and some of the students knew he was not part of them, and he stood up to leave

When he was leaving, the lecturer started asking him questions and he confirmed that he was a fresher

After sometime, he realised he was not supposed to be in the lecture and he stood up to leave the place.

However, when he was leaving, the lecturer asked him questions and mentioned that he was a fresher in the school.

Other students in the class laughed out loud, and even the new student joined them in laughing.

The video went viral on TikTOk where it got a lot of funny comments with some people sharing their own experiences when they were freshers in school.

The video, posted by @destinyntuk is captioned:

"A fresher came to our class out of ignorance and this was the class' reaction. He came with confidence. He was about leaving and the lecturer asked him what level? And he was laughing. I love his boldness sha. All these fresher. I for cry ooo if na me. I love his boldness though."

Reactions as fresh student mistakenly entres a higher class

@Princess Fiona said:

"When I was a fresher I found myself in another department and level. Like I stayed till the lecturer was done and the next thing she said was tear out a sheet of paper we are writing test ahhh. I stood up and told her ma I'm just coming..and she asked me, what level and I said 100l. The way they laughed at me when. Lol I was in a class with 400l students lol abeg oh. I was so ashamed."

@mr Nasir said:

"Freshers get mind dey messages his lecturer saying "Hello bro."

@ameera said:

"If na me tears go don full mu eyes."

@miah said:

"Like say una no start from somewhere."

@Essy said:

"Yesterday sha, a fresher went straight to the lecturer and asked what course she’s teaching at Annex."

@PRINCE said:

"Una do this guy oo. One fresher ask me for CBN hall when e dey Perm Site. I first laugh."

@secretlifeof.jupitar_11 said:

"In level 100 my roommate came to class late bt the lecturer thought he was a t.a because of how he was dressed."

Source: Legit.ng