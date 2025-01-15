A Nigerian lady has shared a chat online, alleging that the boyfriend of late Salome Eleojo is currently hospitalised

Salome was allegedly killed in a painful manner by a young man, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, who was speculated to be a gospel singer

The trending chat online dismissed rumours that the duo were dating and also claimed that her boyfriend of six years is allegedly hospitalised

A new revelation has surfaced in the wake of the brutal murder of Salome Eleojo, with a close friend of the victim coming forward to dispute claims that the alleged killer was her boyfriend.

In a WhatsApp message, it was also alleged that Salome had been in a six-year relationship with another man, who was reportedly hospitalised after her death.

Man allegedly in hospital following Salome Eleojo's death Photo credit: Salome Eleojo, Timileyin Ajayi/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Lady shares WhatsApp post about late Salome

The WhatsApp post was shared on Facebook by Love Makanjuola Obim, who expressed outrage over the alleged killer's attempts to deceive the public by claiming a romantic relationship with Salome.

According to the WhatsApp post, Salome's boyfriend of six years was a man she had been close to, and there was no truth to the alleged killer's claims.

The message read:

"That's why I'm telling you that guy is a blooody liar. He doesn't know her and she is not his girlfriend. As I am talking to you, her boyfriend that they are dating for 6 years now is hospitalised. I know everyone my sis talks to. There is nothing we don't talk about or do together. I know her so well."

While sharing the chat online, Makanjuola gave an account that painted a different picture of the events leading up to Salome's tragic death.

She claimed that Salome had entered a vehicle in Karu, Abuja, where she encountered the alleged killer, who was described as a "supposed gospel artist".

Makanjuola described her as an unfortunate victim of circumstance who had met a tragic and untimely end.

In her words:

"Why hide under God's name to do evil? Abuja is becoming even more scary by the day. Its the grace of God that has kept and is still keeping some of us safe. The trending story of the young lady (Salome Eleojo) who was killed by a supposed gospel artist yesterday in Abuja, is such an unfortunate one but the narrative peddling around is just so untrue.

"Salome isn't his girlfriend, on the contrary; she is only a victim of circumstance. Its quite unfortunate Salome entered a wrong vehicle from karu where she met the unf0rtunate human being who unalived her untimely. May her soul rest in peace."

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Reactions as Salome's boyfriend is allegedly hospitalised

Nigerians stormed the comments section to plead for justice to be served.

Fedave said:

"Parenting gone wrong and societal value dead. Pressure to get wealthy at all cost without the society/parents asking questions about the source of their wealth."

Nkbrown Kenneth reacted:

"Like seriously what is going on in this our Nigeria is becoming too much. May her soul rest in peace."

Eunice George reacted:

"She didn’t enter any wrong vehicle it was her boyfriend that killed her 8 months relationship stop spreading wrong news this thing happened close to my sister house."

Victoria Gabriel said:

"Just like you said, Abuja is something else only God will continue to protect us from the hands of the evil ones Amen."

Mercy Ekwere reacted:

"My God, what a wicked of man."

Iduseri reacted:

"Jesus Christ!!!"

Mustapha Usman said:

"We don't even know what to believe again. Karu express road is a busy road both day n night. Only God knows what really happened since d victim is no more."

See the post below:

Man posts rare video of Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man blasted the embattled Nigerian gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, who allegedly ended the life of a lady.

In a viral post, the man stated that he visited the singer's page on TikTok but couldn't find an evidence that he was spreading the gospel or singing great songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng