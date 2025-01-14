A young Nigerian man living in an uncompleted building has gone viral over the way he designed the interior of his house

A video first showed how the exterior of his house and compound looked before transitioning to the interior design

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the trending post

A video showing how a man transformed an uncompleted building into a comfortable living space has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip, which captured the contrast between the exterior and interior of the building, was met with surprise on TikTok.

Man furnishes his room in uncompleted building Photo credit: @yourfavouritenurs8/TikTok, Maskot/ Getty Images. Depicted man has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Man designs interior of uncompleted building

Yourfavouritenurs8 shared the video on TikTok, accompanied by the caption:

"Don't judge a book by its cover."

The clip began by showing the unappealing exterior of the building, with its rough, unfinished walls and rugged surroundings.

However, as the camera panned inside, viewers were treated to a beautifully decorated interior, complete with fine furnishings and elegant decoration.

Reactions as man furnishes uncompleted house

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users, who were impressed by the young man's style and creativity.

Many praised his ability to transform a seemingly poor space into a cozy and inviting home.

Others were convinced about the importance of looking beyond outward appearances, as emphasised by the video's caption.

However, some netizens still criticised the interior of the house, stating that it wasn't really outstanding but just overhyped.

@Thomas said:

"The guy don make big financial mistake."

@Atije atimu commented:

"I go judge nothing dey inside this book."

@DANCE MESSIAH said:

"The book self nor even sharp."

@VIVVY said:

"And so? Wetin dey inside this book wey go make us not to judge am."

@DANCE MESSIAH said:

"The book self nor even sharp."

@Ehiremhen.jennifer said:

"This one nor pass Benin."

@MAY 13 asked:

"Wetin dey inside the parlor wey dey special?"

@exchangerrr commented:

"Nothing dey inside this book na."

@alexyp34 said:

"Pablo don relocat to him papa Ouse."

@Lady Juliet EnoFe asked:

"Why he no use the money take maintain the house first?"

@mirafresh196 said:

"I go judge cos I fit no gree follow u enter inside fear of unknown."

@HonElvis9ja asked:

"So watin they inside now?"

@Nikki user6396061062693 said:

"I need single room and shop in osogbo."

@SHAFERE asked:

"Na the same house rent you and your neighbors de pay?"

@May said:

"You do one side for your papa house."

@Paris _ Swa said:

"Before una go know say I be secret billionaire ehn. Una go cry no worry."

@Tobi said:

"If u don whine yourself finish u go tell us."

@Naomi said:

"Na family house be this one, be lyk na that guy Dey prosper pass."

@ÃSK ØF SKÊLVÏÑ ØLÎTÚÙ said:

"Which book are you really talking cuz I'm seeing paper."

@benita199 reacted:

"As you no finish am before you enter, I will judge a book by the covers."

@Boss lady said:

"My dear is because of thief so that they will not come And visit the person."

@Temichase added:

"I think say as you enter you go reach Dubai straight."

@Dr Moet reacted:

"Make NEPA take light first, make we check something."

@ominyiprosper said:

"The guy don make very big financial mistake."

@mbamifeanyi782 added:

"This money wasted here will be enough to rent reasonable rooms."

Watch the video below:

Lady displays contrast between house's interior and exterior

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted an intriguing clip that captured the stark contrast between the interior and exterior of her room in school.

The clip first showed the average-looking compound before transitioning to the classy interior of her room.

Source: Legit.ng