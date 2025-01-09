A hilarious video of a little boy winning a diaper dash competition between babies has captured the attention of netizens

While other babies failed to move from their spots, the little boy who couldn't crawl found another way to move his body while sitting

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A toddler's smart racing technique stole the show at a recent baby competition, leaving spectators in awe.

The diaper dash event, which pits babies against each other in a mad dash to the finish line, took an unexpected turn when one little boy, who was yet to master the art of crawling, devised his unique method of movement.

Little boy wins diaper dash competition

The hilarious clip, shared by @pubity on TikTok, showed the determined boy sliding along the floor while seated, his tiny legs splayed out to the sides as he inched his way towards the finish line.

As he crossed the line, the crowd erupted into cheers, while his fellow competitors remained stationary, some wailing in distress.

The toddler's mother expressed her pride in her son's win, revealing that he had not yet developed the ability to crawl.

Despite this, he managed to outmanoeuvre his peers and claim the top spot.

"My son can't even crawl yet but he still took the first position in the diaper dash. This little dude is going places," the mother said.

Reactions as boy wins diaper dash competition

TikTok users were quick to react to the video, flocking to the comments section to praise the boy's smartness.

The clip was widely shared, with many hailing the toddler as a future sporting star.

@♱°·.·°𝔯𝔢𝔦°·.·°♱ said:

"Qparently i never crawled, just pulled myself around with my arms while on my belly."

@Mayor of Bendel asked:

"How is he crawling like that?"

@bloxychick1 said:

"He was the only one whose dad said go to mama!!"

@Retz said:

"Method was a little unorthodox but the execution was flawless."

@Milosko said:

"No one is talking about how he maintained his lane. Nah that baby is a grandpa."

@fredden asked:

"Okej but why didn’t you give that baby a hug IMMEDIATELY?"

@Nicole’s Crochet Nook said:

“Sir why are there skid marks on the track” I had too I’m sorry."

@Michelle reacted:

"Love how the baby that has the mom at the finish line is the one who one. The other three were like “mom why did you drop me off. Where you going?”

@jonjonnethaniel said:

"That level of creativity for a baby is something."

@Becca - First Time Mama said:

"My brother was a scoocher and my parents thought he’d never walk and then one day he just stood up and walked perfectly and he’s the startest kid."

@mandy said:

"This is how my second kid got around. Never crawled went from scooting to running lmao. I miss this."

@mame tintin commented:

"He is just like my eldest son when he is young never learn to crawl but moving like that. He is licensed electrical engineer now."

@Mariah Grace Anthis added:

"As soon as I saw this I thought of the Sam and Cat episode where they did baby climbing races and bets."

Watch the video below:

Village kids organise racing competion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video posted on social media captured some kids in the village engaging in a racing competition similar to the Italian Grand Prix.

A Nigerian man who posted a clip of the kids revealed that they used rechargeable batteries for their vehicle.

