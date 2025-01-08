A female student checked her WhatsApp and saw a video sent to one of the groups she belongs to in school

The lady indicated that many of her mates were yet to resume studies after the Christmas and New Year festivities

Their lecturer had sent a video to the class WhatsApp group notifying his students that classes had resumed

A Nigerian lecturer sent a video to his students, and the clip is trending after one of them shared it on TikTok.

The lecturer sent the video to notify the students that classes had resumed after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The lady shared the video on TikTok, indicating that her lecturer encouraged them to resume school.

Sewa, one of the students who is also part of the class WhatsApp group, shared the video on TikTok.

In the video, the lecturer was heard telling the students in the group to resume studies since classes had commenced.

He said students should resume because the school authorities had told lecturers to start teaching.

The lecturer said:

"Those of you still at home, if you like you come, if you like don't come. The school authorities have mandated us to start our lectures. We are already talking. We are already discussing. Lectures are ongoing. Please, the best thing for you, the little you have just manage and come to school."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lecturer sends message to his students

@Trey said:

"Meanwhile my lecturer "you don't know what's going on, we are making money you are sleeping."

@His♥Pride said:

"Tell daddy and mummy ohhh."

@Debbie said:

"Na school resume no be student."

@Babysoft said:

"It was sent to my class group too."

@lovediary said:

"God bless this caring father and lecturer."

@user2470443229268 said:

"I nor sabi manage. Abeg leave me make I still dey my house."

@Aide Oged said:

"Such a good lecturer, he is even appealing."

@ODUMODU WHITE said:

"Tell that lecturer say na when exam go start we go resume."

@peace said:

"This video was made by my lecturer with our course rep's phone and posted on our WhatsApp group."

How lateness to school negatively affects studies

Researchers believe that student's lateness to school negatively impacts academic performance.

A study by Kabir Adewale Adegunju, Eniola Keji Ola-Alani, and Lydia Akunna Agubosi, all of the Department of Counsellor Education, University of Ilorin, noted that late resumption could have serious drawbacks.

The researchers said:

"Lateness to school remains a major that the school is facing. Lateness have a devastating effect on teaching and learning process in the school which has great negative impact on school standard, students’ academic performance.

"Schools are established to mold and shape students. School authority should give strict sanctioning to students who had turned lateness to school to habitual habit. They could also come up with other strict measures that could halt habitual late coming among students."

Student bags first class in FUTA

A student who attended the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) graduated with good grades.

Babatunde Omojuwa got the MTN Foundation scholarship while studying at FUTA, and he made good use of it.

Omojuwa graduated with a first-class degree in computer engineering, achieving a dream he came to the school with.

