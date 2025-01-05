A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her relocation to the United States of America as a permanent resident

In a video, she documented her journey from the time she went for her medicals until her arrival in the United States

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to congratulate her and ask questions

A Nigerian lady's dream of starting a new life in the United States recently came true, and she took her TikTok followers along for the journey.

In a heartwarming video, she shared her relocation process, from preparing for her move to finally touching down in the US.

Lady leaves Nigeria to USA Photo credit: @emela97/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady relocates to US as permanent resident

The lady, known on TikTok as @emela97, documented her entire experience, showing the highs and lows of her journey.

Her video began with her undergoing medical checks, followed by a visit to a prayer city for fasting and prayers.

She then received the exciting news that her visa had been issued, prompting her to learn how to drive.

As she prepared to bid farewell to her loved ones, she paid visits to friends and cousins, who she would deeply miss.

As the day of her departure drew near, the lady's emotions began to stir. She packed her belongings, got her hair done, and reflected on the reality of her new adventure.

Finally, she arrived in the United States, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her life.

Throughout her journey, the lady's faith and gratitude were evident, and she expressed her thanks to God for making her dream a reality.

In her words:

"Travel with me to USA as a permanent resident. Started developing mixed feelings Omo. Went for medicals. Went to prayer city for fasting and prayers. Best news I received in 2024, visa issued. Learnt driving cause why not? Paid a visit to my friends. Visited my cousins too. I'll so miss them.

"Started packing. Omo the stress ehh. Went to make my hair and it ate. Last night before the D-day started to look so real. Touch down USA. The fact that I saved this sound with faith two years ago and still got to use it only means that "God is ever faithful" and I'm so grateful. Repost please."

Reactions as lady relocates to US

Her inspiring story quickly went viral on TikTok and netizens congratulated her on her new beginning.

@Somto said:

"My elder bro is in Texas. Make i connect una?"

@Princess asked:

"Do you have someone living there??"

@Kamsi Kamso said:

"I have already save this sound hopefully I will use it in Jesus name Amen."

@Nneoma stated:

"Congratulations gurl. Wishing you all the best over there,You shall be favored in all aspect."

@Youlove Vivy reacted:

"Congratulations. I claim this for myself. Please how did you process the whole thing?"

@Chizaram Sandra said:

"I claimed this for myself and my family in this 2025 Amen."

@oma0330 said:

"Congrats dear. I don’t know how it’s going to happen but I claim this for myself amen."

@ómah added:

"I am so glad to be in your video and thank you for being the best bunkie ever, I miss you."

Watch the video below:

American lady relocates to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady revealed she had been thinking of moving elsewhere to work as a teacher, and she decided to make the move in 2024.

According to her, she is from the United States of America but decided that Africa was where she would live and work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng