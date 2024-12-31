A Nigerian man said he borrowed N500,000 from his friend and used it for a project that yielded profit

He said in return, he gave his N1.5 million, which is far more than the N500,000 he had borrowed from

However, the man said his friend is still demanding that he pay him the N500k debt, insisting the N1.5 million was a gift

A Nigerian man shared his experience after he borrowed money from his friend.

The man said he borrowed N500k from his friend and used it for a project that gave him a profit.

The man said his friend borrowed him N500k and he gifted him N1.5 million. Photo credit: Getty Images/Maskot and Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

In a story shared on X by @talk2veee, the man said he gave his friend N1.5 million as a gift.

However, the problem now is that his friend is still asking for the original N500,000 to be returned to him despite the N1.5 million he had received.

The story goes:

"I borrowed 500k from my friend for a project 8 months ago. The project was successful and I made money from it then I sent 1.5M to my friend as a gift and thank you but now he is asking me for the 500k I borrowed saying the 1.5M is a gift. How can I handle this matter without fighting?"

See the post below:

Reactions as man takes loan from his friend

@rukky_nate said:

"Excuse me? Alright do it this way —ask him for a refund of the 1.5m and then send him the 500k you borrowed from him, then cut him off."

@karylanti said:

"Those saying " change your friend" are short-sighted, typical of Nigerians. Work on your communication with your friend. If you've got extra, pay him. A loan/borrow is different from a gift. How many people here will borrow you 500k?"

@TIboroma39341 said:

"Kindly ask him to refund the money, to you, and send the 500k back to him, that's the money you borrowed, not the 1.5M, the gift can be under your own discretion."

Pastor advises against borrowing friends money

In a related story, a Nigerian pastor has admonished people to stop extending loans to friends from their savings.

According to pastor Bolaji Idowu, giving friends money in the form of loans would only spoil relationships.

He insists that many people who collect money as loans end up not paying back as agreed when the money was given.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng