A young Nigerian lady has finally fulfilled her dream of having good houses in her family's compound

There was only a small house which looked old in the compound, but the lady indicated that things had changed

In a video, she showed the new house built to replace the old one, and a lot of people took to the comment section to congratulate her

The lady is glad that her family is now in good housing. Photo credit: TikTok/Benny Blinks.

Source: TikTok

The video posted by Benny Blinks shows the old house, which looked small and old.

There is now a new house in the compound, making it look more beautiful.

Benny captioned the video:

"Congratulations to my family."

Many of her followers took to the comments section to congratulate the lady on her achievement.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows of two new houses

@Julie said:

@Latisha said:

@user7723221418040 said:

@Usman Charity said:

@onyivictoria345 said:

@Sun Shine said:

@BlezaCares said:

@fizzyBlîñkz said:

@chiwedumirian said:

@Rosieugo said:

@Amygracia said:

@blessingchinasa4 said:

@gift said:

@Tinosound asked:

"Bros abeg this building reach 5m naira? I wan know if Is possible to do something like this with 5m naira."

20-year-old lady builds a house

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady built her first house at the age of 20.

On the day the lady unveiled the house, a lot of people gathered to celebrate with her.

People on social media congratulated her for being able to build a house at a young age.

Source: Legit.ng