Lady Shows Beautiful House Built To Replace Old Building in Family's Compound
- A young Nigerian lady has finally fulfilled her dream of having good houses in her family's compound
- There was only a small house which looked old in the compound, but the lady indicated that things had changed
- In a video, she showed the new house built to replace the old one, and a lot of people took to the comment section to congratulate her
A lady is overjoyed that things have changed for her family as they now have a good house.
The lady posted a video showing that the new house replaced the old one in the compound.
The video posted by Benny Blinks shows the old house, which looked small and old.
There is now a new house in the compound, making it look more beautiful.
Benny captioned the video:
"Congratulations to my family."
Many of her followers took to the comments section to congratulate the lady on her achievement.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady shows of two new houses
@Julie said:
"Congratulations! I tap from your blessings."
@Latisha said:
"This is how I will congratulate my man."
@user7723221418040 said:
"This place must be Enugu State..I bet anyone."
@Usman Charity said:
"Congratulations. God please bless my family like this."
@onyivictoria345 said:
"Congratulations dear I tap too."
@Sun Shine said:
"Congratulations. I tap from your grace."
@BlezaCares said:
"I will keep on congratulating others until it get s to me …. Congratulations dear."
@fizzyBlîñkz said:
"Congratulations, I tap from this blessing."
@chiwedumirian said:
"I and my family tap from this."
@Rosieugo said:
"Congratulations oooooh. More are coming down."
@Amygracia said:
"Congratulations dear. To God who has made it possible be glorified."
@blessingchinasa4 said:
"Congratulations to you and your household."
@gift said:
"Congratulations dear, I tap to dis blessings."
@Tinosound asked:
"Bros abeg this building reach 5m naira? I wan know if Is possible to do something like this with 5m naira."
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.