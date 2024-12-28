A lady who is based in Canada cooked large meals which she cannot finish, and the video is attracting comments online

Annie Nikks lives alone in Canada, but she still cooked assorted Nigerian dishes even though she is the only one at home

Annie said she cooked the large meals because she was used to cooking for her family during Christmas festivities

A Nigerian lady who lives in Canada cooked assorted meals, which she can't finish for many days.

The lady made the assorted Nigerian dishes for Christmas despite the fact that she lives all alone.

The Canada-based lady prepared assorted Nigerian dishes. photo credit: TikTok/Annie Nikks.

Source: TikTok

Lady living in Canada cooks large meals

Annie Nikks knows she cannot finish the foods she cooked, but she still makes them.

Annie said she was used to preparing Christmas dishes for her family and she could not resist cooking large meals for the special day.

The video shows that Annie prepared fried chicken, jollof rice, fried rice and more.

She said:

"You are alone in Canada but cooked for an invisible family for Christmas just cos you are used to it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to food Nigerian lady cooked for Christmas

@Abimbola Adedotun Ad said:

"Person wey wan freeze am."

@MAK BRAND said:

"Don’t worry, just pack it inside fridge… with time you go finish am."

@Uju said:

"Drop location abeg. I’m in North York. It’s not far."

@RUDE QUEEN said:

"You are upsetting me now… I no cook this Xmas and you get mind cook for invisible people?"

@only1moses_ said:

"Pele dear, next Christmas will be a better one for you."

@ADEBAOLA said:

"Pls sis, what city are you? I’m in my first trimester, I couldn’t eat for the past few days but I’m craving for party jollof."

@Tiffany Simpson-Gayle said:

"What’s your location sis?"

@Kaff Solomon asked:

"Everyday Toronto. You people no dey stay for Ottawa?"

