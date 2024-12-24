A Nigerian man has put a smile on his mother's face by buying her a car, a development that gladdened the woman's heart

A photo the man posted on X shows how his mother was smiling when the car was presented to her

The man said last year, he had bought a car for his father and that when he was a child, he had promised to buy his mother a car

A man who promised to buy his mother a car when he was a child has successfully fulfilled the pledge.

The man said that last year, he had bought a car for his father and decided that in 2024, it was his mother's turn.

Neon said he had promised to buy his mother a car when he was a child. Photo credit: X/NeonAdejo.

Source: Twitter

Neon Adejo said when he was a child, he had innocently promised to buy a car for his mother.

Now, the promise has come to pass. He posted a photo on X showing how his mother reacted to the gift with a broad smile.

He said:

"Last year I got for my dad, this year is for my mom. I remember telling her I was going to do this when I was 8yrs. Many years later, look at God. 2025 is definitely going to be bigger."

See the post:

Reactions as man buys his mother a car

@HeDontMakeNoise said:

"Mama can't wait to paint the town red."

@anthea_grace said:

"Congratulations. I’m so happy for you both. Also your dad for his own last year. More grace and well done."

@Olu_las said:

"Her expression reflected pure joy. May God bless and reward you abundantly."

@deborahsdelite said:

"See the excitement in her face. God bless more and continue to your parents in Divine Health to continue to enjoy the fruits of their labour IJN. Always bless me to take care of my parents in fullness IJN."

@bimmy_BI said:

"Congratulations. God help me to do this for my parents next year."

Lady gifts her father a new house

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady built a house for her father.

The man had no idea that his daughter was building a house for him.

In a video, he was shocked when his daughter took him to the new house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng