A tenant reported that her landlord demolished the concrete staircase leading to their apartment

This drastic action was allegedly taken due to a dispute over rent, with the landlord seemingly determined to force the tenant to vacate

A video circulating online shows one of the residents attempting to climb to her flat using the remaining rods, highlighting the severity of the situation

In a shocking incident that took place in Ghana, a woman, known online as @obaapa ama, expressed her distress when her landlord demolished the concrete staircase leading to their flat, allegedly due to disagreements over rent.

The landlord, it seems, was determined to force the tenant to vacate. A dispute had arisen between them concerning the rent, and the landlord resorted to this drastic measure to coerce the tenant into leaving.

One lady tried to use the staircase regardless. Photo credit: @obaapa ama/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He dismantled the concrete staircase leading to the tenant’s flat, leaving behind only the reinforcing rods that once supported the structure.

@obaapa ama, one of the tenants, shared the incident online, stating that their landlord was attempting to swindle them and, upon their refusal, resorted to this extreme action as retribution.

An online video depicted one of the residents attempting to ascend to her flat, highlighting the severity of the situation.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges tenants can face when disputes with landlords escalate.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Morinho said:

“Aah, did u rent it like this or something happened after u rented? cos wei de3 eiiii”

Nana Efya Bemah remarked:

“Wht did u girls do dat warrant ur landlord or lady did dat to u”

Obaapa ama replied:

“He wanted to cheat us.”

Nanaama415 advised:

“My landlady did same to me but mine was the roofing pls report to the police first before anything”

Obaapa ama stated:

“We did they didn’t do anything cause he told them he’s a Lawyer”

Man vexed over voice note landlord sent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have reacted to the voice note a landlord sent to a female tenant.

The tenant's elder brother got angry over the voice note and shared it online as he expressed his displeasure.

In a TikTok video, @trumpeli_ showed his WhatsApp chat with his sister, who forwarded the landlord's voice note to him.

Source: Legit.ng