Grown-Up Lady Shares Video After Her Father Bought Her Christmas Clothes
People

Grown-Up Lady Shares Video After Her Father Bought Her Christmas Clothes

by  Israel Usulor 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady said her father bought her Christmas clothes, and she decided to share a video of the clothes
  • In the video, the lady appeared not to like the clothes her father bought for her after she opened the bag and saw them
  • She noted that maybe her father thought she was still a child who needed to wear such clothes to church

A Nigerian lady is trending online after showing off some clothes her father bought for her.

The lady said her father bought her the clothes for Christmas, and she opened the bag to show them to netizens.

Lady shows Christmas clothes her father bought for her.
The lady thanks her father as she shows off the Christmas dress he got for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@girllike_cynthia.
Source: TikTok

In a video posted by @girllike_cynthia, the lady brought out the clothes one after another and showed them to her followers.

It appears she did not like the clothes her father bought for her, as she said the man thought she was still a child.

She wondered if her father expected her to wear such clothes and shoes to church.

The video is captioned:

"My dad decided to do Christmas shopping for me. I don't know if he forgot I am no longer a child. But thank you, Daddy. I love you so much. Such an intentional man. Last of his kind."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man buys Christmas clothes for his daughter

@gloria_princess_ogechi said:

"Just buy white socks and white hand gloves, you will love your outfit I promise."

@Royalty_Princess said:

"And the shoe is fine o. You can't see it anywhere first bash from the maker."

@Jessica said:

"The gown was okay until I saw the shoe abi heel."

@hairbylo_gallery said:

"I love the shoe ooo, it is pretty Abeg. giving unique and vintage."

Lady reunites with her father during Christmas

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who lives abroad travelled home to see her father.

The lady said one of the primary reasons she returned to Nigeria for Christmas was to see her father who was growing old.

She said another reason she returned was to eat Nigerian food, which was missing. Also, while in Nigeria for the Christmas festivities, the lady said she would attend a friend's wedding.

