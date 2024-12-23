A Nigerian lady said her father bought her Christmas clothes, and she decided to share a video of the clothes

In the video, the lady appeared not to like the clothes her father bought for her after she opened the bag and saw them

She noted that maybe her father thought she was still a child who needed to wear such clothes to church

A Nigerian lady is trending online after showing off some clothes her father bought for her.

The lady said her father bought her the clothes for Christmas, and she opened the bag to show them to netizens.

The lady thanks her father as she shows off the Christmas dress he got for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@girllike_cynthia.

In a video posted by @girllike_cynthia, the lady brought out the clothes one after another and showed them to her followers.

It appears she did not like the clothes her father bought for her, as she said the man thought she was still a child.

She wondered if her father expected her to wear such clothes and shoes to church.

The video is captioned:

"My dad decided to do Christmas shopping for me. I don't know if he forgot I am no longer a child. But thank you, Daddy. I love you so much. Such an intentional man. Last of his kind."

Reactions as man buys Christmas clothes for his daughter

@gloria_princess_ogechi said:

"Just buy white socks and white hand gloves, you will love your outfit I promise."

@Royalty_Princess said:

"And the shoe is fine o. You can't see it anywhere first bash from the maker."

@Jessica said:

"The gown was okay until I saw the shoe abi heel."

@hairbylo_gallery said:

"I love the shoe ooo, it is pretty Abeg. giving unique and vintage."

