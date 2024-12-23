A Nigerian pastor has said some prophets are supposed to be arrested for packaging prophecies which never happens

Pastor Bayo particularly queried some New Year declarations which church members are told to say yearly

He said until one moves and begins to work hard, nothing will change in one's life ,despite prophetic declarations

A Nigerian pastor has declared that some prophets are supposed to be arrested due to the prophecies they issue.

Bayo Oluwayemi of the The Word International Christian Centre made the statement during a sermon.

He was preaching on some prophetic declarations which some churches tell members to make at the beginning of each year.

Pastor Bayo asked his audience if anything had changed positively in their lives after the declarations.

He said that, with declarations or no declarations, one's life will not change positively if one fails to work.

"Last year they said this year is your year. What have you achieved? They know how to package prophecies to deceive you. They said this year is your year, 2024. What have you achieved? There are some prophets they are supposed to arrest for making a fake promise that never comes to pass. When they said this year is your year, what is your agenda? What do you set to do? What do you lay hand on? That's when it will be your year. You didn't do anything, you never lay hand on business, you didn't learn a trade, you never go to school. They said this year is your year. It's a deception. Nothing will move unless you yourself move. They say 2024 is my year, for example, you will get husband. Good! When you want to get husband, one of the places is possibly your environment, two, your place of work. But in your place of work you are not approachable."

