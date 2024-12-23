A lady said she has finally met her biological father for the first time after 24 years of being apart

The lady said her mother had lied to her that her biological father was dead, but she discovered he was alive

In a heartwarming video she posted on TikTok, the lady was spotted hugging her father in an emotional way

A Nigerian lady finally got to meet her biological father, who she had not seen for 24 years.

The lady said she finally met her long-lost father, and she could not help but share the good news online.

Precious met her biological father after 24 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@preciousl95.

In a video she posted, Precious said she and her father had not seen each other for 24 years.

Precious noted that her mother said her father was dead, but she found out she lied.

She said:

"I finally got to meet my father after 24 years apart. Mum said he is dead but here he is."

Reactions as lady finds her biological father

@chia cempaka said:

"Nah so them dea lie aswear, them no go talk wetin them do."

@CeeJay said:

"I'm in tears ... my girls family denied me my child because I don't have money ... but for the fact I didn't deny my child neither did I deny their daughter my child will come back one day."

@Sanusi Osman said:

"Step dad have wasted his money and time."

@esty's glam said:

"Abeg hug him tight it's your right."

@user38368125325988 said:

"If he did well by you would he be declared dead."

@oyinloladukeade said:

"Single mothers shey una dey see make una no live una life for una children make una dey remarry find happiness that you deserve before a woman can tell a child her father is dead una no say the matter."

@EnnyDave1 said:

"My kids will locate me soon."

