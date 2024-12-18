A Nigerian man said he walked into a commercial bank to withdraw money only to be told there was a limit to how much he could get

The man said his bank told him he could only withdraw N10,000, a situation that did not go down well with him

To make matters worse, the man said the ATMs at the bank were not dispensing cash when he went there

A man went to a commercial bank to withdraw cash and was told there was a limit to how much he could withdraw.

The man said he was told the maximum amount he could withdraw at the branch he went to was N10000.

A man shares how he was told he could only get N10k. Photo credit: Getty Images/Igor Alecsander and Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

In a post he made on X, Devdhee said even the ATMs at the bank he went to were not dispensing cash.

This did not go down well with Devdhee. He noted that the withdrawal limit from another bank's machine was pegged at N5000.

His words:

"Some of you were really clamouring for a clampdown on POS agents. Yesterday, I walked into the bank to withdraw some money from MY account. I was told the maximum amount I can withdraw was 10k. Ps: the ATMs outside the bank were not working.

"Daily limit of 20k on your card. Can’t withdraw more than 5k at once on another bank’s machine, 10k at once on your bank’s machine. It’s madness at this point."

See the post below:

Reactions to cash withdrawal limits

@finextlordh said:

"If the machines were working sef, it will have limit."

@MartinsEromo said:

"What happened to CBN directive to banks concerning this cash issue?"

Banks reduce withdrawal limit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that many banks reduced their withdrawal limits. Nigerian commercial banks, which gave N10,000 per transaction earlier in the week, reduced the cash withdrawal to N5,000 and N2,000.

Point of Sale (POS) operators also increased their transaction charges. Customers of one of the commercial banks in Lagos decried their inability to withdraw cash.

Meanwhile, the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions (ASBIFI) said the CBN's inability to provide cash for commercial banks was responsible for the scarcity.

