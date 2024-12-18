A mother is overwhelmed with joy because she gave birth to three sets of twins, a development that is trending online

Photos of the multiple children welcomed by the mother have gladdened many hearts after she shared them on TikTok

She said she had prayed that God should give her a set of twins, but she ended up giving birth to three sets

A woman is over the moon after she gave birth to multiple children. In a post she made on TikTok, the woman revealed that she had twins thrice.

The mother gave birth to twins three times. Photo credit: TikTok/@linusstwinstv3.

Source: TikTok

The mother disclosed that she had prayed to God to bless her with just one set of twins.

Sharing her joy on TikTok, @linusstwinstv3 said she ended up giving birth to three sets of twins who are growing beautifully.

The TikTok post showed that the first set was a boy and a girl, followed by another set of girls and, lastly, two boys, making it three boys and three girls.

The post was captioned:

"I asked for a set of twins but God gave me 3 sets of twins."

Reactions as mother gives birth to twins three times

@jking_of_lagos said:

"They are blessed and highly favoured."

@Bellacruz said:

"I tap to your set of twins when I am ready with my man."

@Janet said:

"I pray to have mine like this lord."

@Posh Jennifer said:

"Awesome!!! Congratulations."

@Nora said:

"I tap from your blessings."

@YES I’M PORTABLE said:

"I claim this in the middle of the night 12:47 for the sake of me believing this I pray this blessing comes my way."

@Charity Eberechukwu said:

"Beautiful family."

@ZEEFCLASSIC Apparel said:

"What a complete set ....so adorable."

@Danny said:

"This kind blessings I want."

@Janet said:

"I tap from this blessings Lord."

Couple welcome quadruplets

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman gave birth to multiple children as she and her husband welcomed quadruplets.

The woman's husband had said they wanted to add one more baby to the ones they had. However, they ended up welcoming four at once, a development that overwhelmed the man financially.

Nigerians rallied around the family on social media and donated millions to the children.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng