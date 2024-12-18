A beautiful and focused lady has inspired netizens after revealing the milestones she attained in the year 2024

According to the lady, she thought she hadn't achieved anything until she began to think deeply about her journey so far

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to congratulate and applaud her in the comments section

A young lady's reflection on her accomplishments in 2024 has captivated online users who came across her video.

The hardworking lady showcased her impressive milestones, earning accolades from social media users.

Lady overwhelmed as she speaks on achievements Photo credit: @sinmisade/TikTok.

Lady proudly lists achievements in 2024

According to @sinmisade on TikTok, she had initial doubts about her progress which gave way to pride upon recalling her feats.

These included getting a car, securing a project management role within the NHS, completing her Prince 2 certification, and obtaining a driving licence.

Her accomplishments extended beyond professional successes and she also expressed excitement about nurturing a meaningful relationship with her lover, who shares her passion for data analysis.

In her words:

"Feeling like I haven't achieved much this year. Then I remember I completed my Prince 2 certification, landed a project management role in NHS, got sponsorship with my baby who's also a data analyst. Got a small car I loved. Passed my licence. Got closer to my God because he is my daddy that never fails. What a year. 2025 be nice."

Reactions trail lady's 2024 achievement

TikTok users reacted with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and admiration.

@towbeii said:

"Please did you transition into project management or you had the degree before doing Prince 2."

@Joy reacted:

"Please how did you apply for scholarships and which app did you use??"

@Sucré cakes & treats said:

"You did amazing!!! how was the project management course? I want to do mine next year but I am so scared."

@P_Classik said:

"Una still dey work for person for UK, looking to open my second company and I’m not counting smh."

@Escanor said:

"This is actually me. Finished a BA certification, landed a BA role in financial sector, moved from a flat to a house, got a car. The rest is aligning. God is good. Progress is sure!"

@Milmil asked:

"That’s amazing!!Congratulations how did you get a project management job in NHS Iv been trying."

@Pen of Arkad added:

"Congratulations simi, you really achieved a lot, can you direct me to where I can register for the prince 2 course and examination, please."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares achievements in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who's based in the United Kingdom posted a video revealing her growth abroad.

The resilient woman who's tied the knot with the love of her life recounted moving to the UK 5 years ago for her master's degree.

