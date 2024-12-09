A Nigerian woman has shared a hilarious video from her husband's photo shoot session which happened recently

In the funny clip, the couple's toddler refused to give his father a little opportunity to take his official photos at home

Social media users who came across the intriguing video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man's photo shoot session turned into a dramatic one, courtesy of his clingy toddler.

The little boy's refusal to leave his father's side during the shoot left everyone feeling frustrated and confused on what to do.

Little boy causes drama during father's photo shoot Photo credit: @enorwise/TikTok.

Boy clings to dad during photo shoot

In the hilarious video shared by the boy's mother on TikTok via the handle @enorwise, the toddler innocently sabotaged his father's photo shoot.

Despite being taken out of the place, the little boy kept returning to his father's side, refusing to let him take his official photos.

The video showed the toddler bursting into tears and rushing back to his father's lap, much to the frustration of everyone present.

"POV: My husband decided to do his official shoot at home when he knows he has a toddler. Second born kids are just out of this world," the video's caption read.

Reactions as boy sabotages dad's photo shoot

TikTok users who came across the video were thoroughly entertained by the toddler's attitude.

@Doreen_01 said:

"Your hubby come sit down like Tony elumelu I been think say na him sef."

@Tyfa said:

"Your son quickly enter picture make he use am as future proof say him be next of kin wey go inherit him papa company."

@Fatimah said:

"If it's at normal day the boy won't run to daddy ooo wahala."

@Jennysmartboutique said:

"Exactly what my 2nd daughter always do to me anytime I want to snap, worst part she will be wearing only paant to come, but if she’s well dressed & sight camera na run."

@Loftysignature1 added:

"You see second son. They are the troublemakers but the house will always be boring without them."

Watch the video below:

Photographer and staff go crazy during photo shoot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the funny method adopted by a photographer and his team to get the attention of a little girl during a photo shoot section.

The hilarious clip captured the photographer, his staff, and even the girl's mother shouting at the top of their lungs just to keep the child in place.

