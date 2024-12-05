A Nigerian lady shared the story of her friend who was cooking rice but left it on fire and slept off

Her friend woke up from slumber to see that the food she was cooking had completely turned into charcoal

The video of the food has been shared on TikTok, where it went viral and got a lot of reactions from netizens

A Nigerian lady posted a video showing what happened to the food her friend was cooking.

Eunice said her friend was cooking rice, but unfortunately, she left it on fire and slept off.

The lady left the rice on fire and slept off. Photo credit: TikTok/Eunice.

Source: UGC

Eunice showed how the food got burnt and turned into coal, rendering it completely worthless.

When her friend woke up from slumber, she captured a video of the rice which had turned black.

The video was posted on TikTok, and it went viral and got a lot of comments.

Some people who saw it shared their own experiences.

Reactions as lady forgets food on fire

@Yunees said:

"I just dey hear rice cake, na today I sabi am."

@Phiona said:

"I swear on everyone’s soul in this comment section, you cooked it."

@verified said:

"Una suppose dey thank God say she no burn house."

@David fair said:

"And na girls we go marry be this oo."

@shabivibes1 said:

"The wasted innocent gas."

@meme37 said:

"Shey na cake abi na igneous rock."

@smigle001 said:

"Who is going to wash that pot?"

@Dominion said:

"Thank God say the house no burn, but do you how much a bag of rice cost?"

@Bhãdboï LoÑer said:

"Your friend Abi you. You don burn food come Dey lie."

@Ruth lee said:

"Omo thank God for saving you guys oh nor be small work God do for there. The fact that you guys were sleeping and nothing happened to you ahhh God do well."

Couple get rice in church

In a related story, a lady shared a video showing the food she and her husband got in church.

They both live abroad, where they had gone to a particular church to worship.

They were given plates of jollof rice and they even took some home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng