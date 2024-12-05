A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the behaviour of her sister's child after babysitting her

In the funny video on TikTok, the little girl asked her to leave the house and even slammed the door on her

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady's hilarious encounter with her sister's toddler has left social media users in stitches.

The funny incident occurred after the lady had spent the entire day babysitting the little girl at her sister's house.

Funny girl slams door on aunt Photo credit: @ewa.williams/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl chases aunty from house

The babysitter, identified on TikTok as @ewa.williams, captured the moment on camera, showing the toddler's feisty personality.

As the lady prepared to leave, the little girl bluntly told her it was time to go, repeating "bye" several times.

The toddler then proceeded to slam the door shut, leaving the babysitter stunned by her action.

"POV: You were about to go home after babysitting your sister's kid all day. I know she didn't just slam the door in my face. See why I don't like toddlers?" she captioned the video.

Reactions as toddler slams door on aunt

The video sparked lots of comments from TikTok users who shared similar experiences with toddlers.

Many could relate to the babysitter's predicament, recalling times when they too had been dismissed by a tiny tot.

@Faithie said:

"Na so their character be. Immediately their mum comes back, boom you’re a stranger to them."

@Mercycindy said:

"My niece said I’m enjoying chicken in their house that’s why I don’t want to go to my house."

@ADERINSOLA said:

"My nephew dey ask me when I dey go my house. House wey I dey live before dem born am."

@mhiz diamond said:

"The baby be like aunty bye jare, anytime u feed me I nor dey ever belle full."

@ayodejiezekiel said:

"E fit be say na you de chop the cerelac, peak 123 and golden morn when her mama no de."

@Amentain Llc said:

"E sure me say na so so sleep you dey force her sleep all day. You not fun to be with."

@yinmabae added:

"This use to be my nephew but not anymore, even downstairs,he wants to go."

Watch the video below:

Man ties baby to back while babysitting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was taking care of his child and he decided to dance around the house with the child strapped on his back.

In a trending video shared TikTok, the baby girl tightly held her dad who didn't stop moving his body energetically and dancing.

Source: Legit.ng