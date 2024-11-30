A lady who was graduating from the university decided she was going to wear her father's clothes to the ceremony

Damilola Agnes said it was a way to honour her late father, who was not alive to witness her graduation

Damilola had to resize her father's coat and trousers so they could fit her, but many people said she looked good in it

A lady graduated from the university with her first degree and she celebrated touchingly.

Damilola Agnes made a post on TikTok informing her followers she had lost her father before her graduation.

The lady wore her father's coat to graduation. Photo credit: TikTok/Damilola Agnes.

Damilola wanted to honour her late father specially, so she decided to wear his coat.

Before she wore the old coat, Damilola had to resize it to fit her body.

She said:

"How I styled my late Dad's outfit for my graduation. Couldn't find a better way to celebrate this milestone with my man. Wearing his clothes might make you feel his presence a bit."

Reactions as lady wears her father's clothes to graduation

@HANDMADE BY MIVLYN said:

"I am sure he is proud of you."

@Chi-ma-mma said:

"Guys I think I’ve noticed my talent, my talent is crying for strangers on the internet everyday🥺 Congrats darling."

@PTW said:

"This is sweet congrats, darling."

@She Red said:

"How did you manage to wear the dress? I can't even open my late dad's wardrobe and it's over 4 yrs now."

@lojedeolabanji2 said:

"Coming from someone who also lost his dad months before his graduation, congratulations. I don’t know you, but sure, I am really, really happy for you. You did good, he would be proud."

@Hisname-Bethel said:

"This is so beautiful dad must be smiling so much. Congratulations sismi."

